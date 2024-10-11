Fall in love with these northern Illinois wineries & breweries this season

Warm spiced wine made with apples or spicey wine made with agave and jalapenos are some of the flavors on the menu this fall at the young Gilted Edge Winery just outside of Yorkville.

Husband and wife duo Ken and Laura Loos began producing wine in 2021 and opened their winery inside an old barn in July of 2023.

“We like to say it’s a hobby that got a little out of hand,” Laura Loos said.

The winery produces 31 different wines, many created with seasonal fruits, and from Ken Loos experiments with flavors. For their aged-wines they use Bourbon barrels, adding a distinct flavor to the wines.

This fall will feature wines made with apple and pears. The Cozy Autumn was very popular last fall and Laura said they’re excited for its limited-edition return. They will also make mulled wines, with the red wine made from their zinfandel and white wine made from their Sauvignon Blanc and granny smith apples, served with cinnamon and spice.

As a small-batch producer, wines are available until the barrel runs dry.

Located just six miles south of downtown Yorkville, the winery has the feel of being in the country. Visitors can bring their wine to the outdoor patio and soak up the colors of autumn, the crisp air and a locally produced wine for the perfect fall day.

Autumn is the perfect reason for a beautiful drive and raising a glass to the season. Here are more places to explore.

Aquaviva Winery

47W614 Route 38, Maple Park and 1900 Mill St., Batavia

acquavivawinery.com

Like many of the dishes served at the vineyard's restaurant, many parts of Acquaviva's Maple Park location make you feel like you're in Italy, like this outdoor area by the restaurant. (Andrea Mills)

It’s been called the next best thing to a visit to Napa Valley. Aquaviva Winery & Ristorante in Maple Park is a getaway destination featuring its delicious menu and wine list. Make a date for lunch or dinner on Thursdays. Be sure to check the calendar in advance, the Maple Park location may be booked for a private event on the weekends.

August Hill Winery Tasting Room

106 Mill St., Utica

augusthillwinery.com

August Hill Winery tasting room (Photo provided by August Hill Winery)

Live music, Sunday Brunch and much more are features of this beautiful tasting room a short drive from the beautiful Starved Rock Park, making it a perfect destination while enjoying the autumn colors this fall. The family-run winery has a calendar of live entertainment in its Utica tasting room and through the end of October visit its Peru location, Wine on the Hill.

Bubble House Brewing Company

2121 Ogden Ave., Lisle

bubblehousebrewing.com

From home brewing to creating their own brewery, this family-owned business keeps a calendar of events from live music to food specials and even a trivia night in addition to serving up delicious craft beer and find cider and selzer, wine and non-alcoholic brews on its menu too.

Fox Republic Brewing

Riverside Plaza, 101 W. Hydraulic Ave., Yorkville

foxrepublicbrewing.com

Great beer is just the start at this brewery that keeps a busy social calendar with food trucks, live music and even hosting classes where participants can learn to paint and much more. The menu includes beer, cider and seltzer on tap and for those who prefer wine, Fox Republic Brewing offers the local Sable Creek Wines by the glass or bottle.

Gilted Edge Winery

9396 Plattville Road, Newark

giltededgewinery.com

Blackberry, pear and a wine it calls Cozy Autumn are some of the delicious creations of the family-owned Yorkville winery. Check out the calendar that includes live music and special events.

More Brewing Company

Brewery & Restaurant: 13980 Automall Drive, Huntley

Brewpub: 126 S. Villa Ave., Villa Park and 121 W. Railroad Ave., Bartlett

morebrewing.com

The sprawling brewery offers plenty of room for friends and family to enjoy a delicious meal and explore some of the crafted beers including its Oktoberfest Märzen and its crafted hard seltzers too.

Phase Three Brewery

Brewery & Taproom 932 Donata Court, Lake Zurich

Taproom 494 S. Spring Road, Elmhurst

phasethreebrewing.com\

When three friends share their love and talent it brews up a winning recipe. Visit the brewery and taproom location in the beautiful suburb of Lake Zurich or stop at the taproom in Elmhurst to sample the brews.

Prairie State Winery

222 W. Main St., Genoa

prairiestatewinery.com

A variety of wines are available for sale at Prairie State Winery in Genoa. (Katrina Milton)

Established in 1998, this winery produced more than 35 different wines. In the cooler months the winery brings the entertainment indoors with live music and its kitchen preparing delicious bites.

Valentino Vineyard

5175 Aptakisic Road, Long Grove

valentinovineyards.com

Tucked away in this beautiful suburb is a 20-acre vineyard producing award-winning wines. Tasting room open weekends through the end of December.

Vigneto del Bino Vineyard & Winery

42150 Crawford Road, Antioch

vignetodelbino.com

Wine and cheese is taken to a new level in a Fondue Nights Sept. 20-21, hosted at the Antioch winery. The event includes a four-course meal with wine pairing at each course and entertainment. In October, the winery will host a Pumpkin theme dinner Oct. 18 and 19. The boutique winery grows its American and French hybrid grapes on its 10-acre property

Whiskey Acres Distilling Company

11504 Keslinger Road, DeKalb

The family-owned whiskey distillery loves to share about their work, and visitors will want to purchase a tour available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and check out the calendar to catch live entertainment too.