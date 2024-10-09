Monster Mash Balloon Bash makes its debut in Princeton

The Hocus Pocus Hags walk in the 2023 installment of the Halloween Parade in downtown Princeton. The parade returns this year and it will be followed by the inaugural Monster Mash Balloon Bash at the Bureau County Fairgrounds. (Scott Anderson)

The hot air balloons from last year’s Homestead Festival are returning to Princeton on Saturday, and will be a centerpiece to an inaugural all-out Halloween event that begins downtown and concludes at the Bureau County Fairgrounds.

The new Monster Mash Balloon Bash begins at 5 p.m. with the Halloween parade on Main Street. The parade will begin at Soldiers and Sailors Park (by the courthouse) and continue north on Main Street to Central Street. There, it will turn and head to the fairgrounds. Following the parade, enter the parking lot behind Beck’s Express Mart or from Crown Street enter the festivities. The main gate on U.S. 6 will be closed.

There will be several hot air balloons at the fairgrounds with tethered rides. To buy tickets, visit the Chamber of Commerce website, princetonchamber-IL.com. There are a limited number of reservations available. The rides start at 4:30 p.m. and the balloons will glow from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Hocus Pocus Hags will be dancing at 6:15 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. Other events during the evening will be a trunk-or-treat for children, a petting zoo, food trucks and Mummies Café, a bonfire, cake walk and outdoor screening of “Hocus Pocus.” Several of these events will be held in the barn next to the balloon glow. Bring lawn chairs for the movie. Admission is free, with the exception of the haunted house and the balloon rides.

The event traditionally held in conjunction with the Halloween parade previously was the Scarecrow Festival. The Chamber and Princeton Tourism reimagined the event.

Nightmare Attraction continues

There will be a special lights-on event from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the Nightmare Haunted Attraction. Ghosts and other scary characters will fill the haunted barns from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $15. Mummies Café will be open to 10 p.m. with tasty treats and hot and cold drinks. Nightmare Haunted Attraction has been a feature at Bureau County Fairgrounds for 20 years. It will be open every Friday and Saturday night in October.