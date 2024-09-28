Nightmare Haunted Attraction in Princeton to turn 20, still creating new scares

Volunteer Dave Mead walks through the Nightmare on Fairgrounds Road Haunted Attraction on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton. Mead is the organizer for the haunted attraction. (Scott Anderson)

The Nightmare Haunted Attraction at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton turns 20 this year, but that doesn’t mean its organizers are not up to anything new. It’s quite the opposite.

Volunteer Dave Mead said the haunted house has upped its game significantly this year, as he teamed up with Jeff Gilbert to create most of the rooms.

Visitors will get their first look at the spooky attraction the weekend of Oct. 4. It will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through October. The haunted house opens at 6:30 p.m. each night with the lights on and no actors for those looking for a less scary adventure.

Once the lights go out, the two barns will be filled with ghosts, demons, skeletons, clowns and just about anything imaginable to generate a scare. There’s plenty of effects from fog machines to lighting and sound effects to take visitors to a new scene at every turn. With a combination of animatronics and live actors, guests will be kept on their toes. They also may get an opportunity to fire back at a few zombies, Mead said with excitement.

“There’s people who have been coming here for 20 years, and they’re going to notice right away what’s new,” Mead said. “Then there’s people who are going to be coming through for their first time and we’re excited for them to check us out and see what we have to offer.”

The flow of the haunted house will be different than in years past as it is spread across two barns, and visitors will pull straight into the fairgrounds and park with the entrance in front of them.

The cost is $15 and it takes about 20 to 30 minutes to walk through. Mead said there will be food available, a bonfire and photo opportunities with actors.

Follow the attraction on Facebook at facebook.com/Nightmareonfairgroundsroad for updates throughout October.

Get ready for the Monster Mash Balloon Bash

Saturday, Oct. 12, is going to be an all-out Halloween frenzy in Princeton, capped off by the Monster Mash Balloon Bash at the Bureau County Fairgrounds.

The day begins with trick-or-treating at Main Street businesses 1 to 3 p.m. The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce also will showcase its scarecrow contest with more than 35 entries.

The festivities continue at 4 p.m. at Soldiers and Sailors Park with a costume contest for people of all ages and pets. The Halloween parade will follow at 5 p.m. traveling from Soldiers and Sailors Park to City Hall to Central Avenue to the Bureau County Fairgrounds.

Tethered hot air balloons will be waiting beginning at 4 p.m. Preorder tickets or walk up and get one up until 7:30 p.m. for a tethered ride. There will be food available at the mummy cafe 5 to 10 p.m., food trucks from 5 to 9 p.m., a performance by the Hocus Pocus Hags at 6 p.m., the hot air balloon glow, trick-or-treating, a petting zoo and fall activities 6 to 8 p.m., the Nightmare Haunted Attraction will be open 7 to 10 p.m., a cake walk at 7 p.m. and an outdoor viewing of “Hocus Pocus” from 7:30 to 9 p.m.