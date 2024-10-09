5 Things to Do: Fall Festivities at Keller’s Farmstand, Woodcarving Art Festival and more in Kendall County

Keller’s Farmstand is open for business as crews work on clearing the Keller Farm field for the development of residential neighborhood on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Plainfield. The farm's Saturday and Sunday Fall Festivities will be open for the 2024 season through Saturday, Sept. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 27, at its Oswego location, at 2500 Johnson Road. (Gary Middendorf)

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

1. Woodcarving Art Festival: From Friday through Sunday, Oct. 11 to 13, the Gathering of Woodcarvers will host an art festival at Lyon Farm, 7935 Illinois Route 71, Yorkville. There will be a variety of woodcarving classes for attendees to take, as well as a picnic-style awards luncheon on Saturday, a free carver’s gift exchange and t-shirts. Art will also be displayed. This event is $30 for registration, $250 per class, $25 for t-shirts and $15 for the luncheon. Those who register will be entered into a contest to win $100; they must attend a class. For more information, visit gatheringofwoodcarvers.org/.

2. Bowing With Mickey and Minnie Mouse: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville will host a bowling party with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. This is a family-friendly event with fun for all ages. It is $15 per person and includes a slice of cheese pizza, a gift bag for the kids, pictures with Mickey and Minnie and one hour of bowling with shoes included. There is a minimum of three people per lane. Reservations are required. Time slots include 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Pinz Yorkville is located at 1211 N. Bridge St. For more information, visit pinzyorkvilletickets.com/ or facebook.com/events/yorkville-pinz/bowling-with-the-mickey-minnie-mouse/493312613432429/.

3. Saturday and Sunday Fall Festivities at Keller’s Farmstand: Beginning Saturday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 27, Keller’s Oswego farm will have fall festivities available. Activities will also be available on Monday, Oct. 14. Activities include an 8-acre corn maze, two tranquility labyrinths, adult and kid pedal vehicles on paved tracks, a play house with a slide, a brick maze, a tire stack for climbing, antique tractors, farm animals, a kids play area and more. There is also a free wagon ride, and face painting will be available on most Saturdays and Sundays; an extra fee will be required if used. Apple picking is not included in tickets, which are $12 online and $14 at the booth. Children 4 and under do not require tickets. Keller’s Oswego farm is located at 2500 Johnson Road. For more information, visit kellersfarmstand.com/fall/saturday-sunday-fall-festivities/.

4. Fall Symposium: “Do You Know Where You Live?”: At 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, the Plano Community Library and Plano Historical Society will partner to host a lecture on Plano’s history at the library, 15 W. North St. Local speakers like Jeanne Valentine, Deanna Bazan, Mike Chuinard and Will Buhlig will discuss the history of Plano and the connections to the Chicago Tribune, the Underground Railroad, the Ice Age and the Marsh Harvester. Light snacks will be served. After the lecture, attendees can gather on the site of the former Plainfield Settlement off River Road. Tickets are $5 per adult, which is ages 14 and older. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/839278797874427/?_rdr.

5. True Beauty Spa Boutique’s Third Annual Trunk or Treat: From 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, True Beauty Spa Boutique will host its third annual Trunk or Treat. There will be decorated trunks with treats for children. Children are encouraged to come in costume. This event is open to the community. For those interested in participating and decorating a trunk, text 630-999-0370 to RVSP. True Beauty is located at 77 Boulder Hill Pass, in Montgomery. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1230672381710895/?_rdr.

