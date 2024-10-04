Slick City Action Park now open in North Aurora

Slick City Action Park is now open in North Aurora.

The location, which is the first in Illinois, is an indoor slide and air court park designed for all ages.

Featuring aptly named slides including “Mega Launch,” “Fast Lane” and “Royal Flush,” the new North Aurora location marks the next step in Slick City’s expansion into new markets throughout the U.S. Slick City currently has five locations open and operating in Colorado, Texas, Missouri and Arizona.

Slick City Action Park is now open in North Aurora. (Photo provided by Slick City. )

“I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude with the growth we have seen in a few short years at Slick City. Chicago and the surrounding suburbs are known for their top tier entertainment. We’re excited to be joining that list,” Bron Launsby, owner & CEO, said in a news release. “As our first location in Illinois, we’ve created an experience unlike any before - with more exhilarating slides, more air courts, and more unforgettable fun for all ages.”

Slick City will be a destination for every day fun and group outings, featuring giant slides, air courts for basketball and dodgeball, trapeze, swing and a junior bounce court. In addition to its unique attractions, North Aurora will be the first Slick City park to feature its newest indoor zip line attraction and the first with an outdoor patio, according to the release.

Slick City is located at 1830 Towne Center Drive, North Aurora. For more information, visit slickcity.com.