Seasonal sustenance: New fall dishes, drinks arrive at suburban restaurants

Dig in to pumpkin pancakes at Beatrix in Oak Brook. (Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises)

As the leaves change with the onset of fall, so do menus at many suburban restaurants that are embracing a new crop of seasonal ingredients.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/

Nothing says fall more than pumpkin, and Beatrix is now offering pumpkin pancakes during breakfast and weekend brunch. Other new autumnal offerings include Martha’s Special Occasion carrot cake and vegan hummingbird cake, dulce de leche chai cider, caramel apple butter latte and the ubiquitous pumpkin spice latte.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 15537 S. La Grange Road, Orland Park, (708) 873-5170; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634; and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; bonefishgrill.com/

New limited-time offers at Bonefish for fall include a creamy rose shrimp linguine, swordfish and pumpkin ravioli and apple pecan salad. Fall cocktails include the fresh apple martini and the gold rush cocktail.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

1001 75th St., Woodridge, (630) 427-0900, carrabbas.com/

From cocktails to desserts, Carrabba’s has fall additions for every course. Start off with the new espresso martini, Café Boom Boom or Sicilian bourbon sour. New apps include crispy wings tossed in a spicy Calabrian chile butter or wood-grilled wings prepared with Mr. C’s grill baste. Fall entrée additions are cheese ravioli with meatball malfatti or a 22-ounce pork chop with sweet bourbon butter. End the meal with a slice of caramel apple cheesecake.

Old Town Pour House

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/

Old Town is introducing new “Chef Selects” options starting Oct. 9 with dishes that will change quarterly based on factors like what’s fresh, national food holidays and more. The first round of menu items include bacon-wrapped crab cakes, smash burger tacos and sweet chili shrimp. Pair those dishes with drinks like a spiced pear spritz or Casamigos espresso martini. New dishes will rotate in on Jan. 1.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808; 1780 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451; and 1050 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (224) 842-4620, perryssteakhouse.com/

Seared scallop pasta is among the additions to Perry’s fall menu. (Courtesy of Perry's Steakhouse & Grill)

Perry’s fall menu features a number of new seafood dishes including seared scallop pasta and ahi tuna filet mignon. Steak options are highlighted by Perry’s Reserve Texas Akaushi Wagyu and Koji-Aged Steaks, each of which can be ordered in filet mignon, N.Y. strip and rib-eye cuts. For dessert, consider the bacon brittle and cream or a chocolate crunch tower. New fall cocktails include the Peachy Plane and Figgy-Tini. A number of off-the-menu features will be available as well.

Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home

The autumn menu at Seasons 52 features seasonal dishes that are 595 calories or less. New and returning recipes for fall include the cauliflower and aged white cheddar soup, wild Alaska butter fish, roasted mushroom flatbread, golden beet salad, butternut squash soup, sweet potato skillet and pumpkin pie mini indulgence. Seasonal cocktails include the Apple Bourbon Infusion, the Cranberry & Sage and the Blood Orange Margarita.

Table at Crate

35 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-9444, tableatcrate.com/

Table at Crate is celebrating the flavors of fall with an array of seasonal dishes and cocktails. Drinks include a tart cherry sangria, blood orange spritz, spicy sage Paloma and Perfection!, made with St. Remy brandy, Moonstone Asian pear sake, pear syrup and lemon. Sip the drinks while noshing on apps such as butternut squash hummus or baked Brie. The fall food menu additions also include a roasted cauliflower with cashew butter, Mediterranean-inspired branzino, a Denver steak and gnocchi with country rib ragout. For dessert, indulge in a chocolate trifle or baked apple crumble.

Three Embers

Marriott Lincolnshire Resort, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 634-0100, threeembersrestaurant.com/

Three Embers is offering a limited-time Harvest Menu until Oct. 12 featuring the wood-fired sausage with Wisconsin cheddar fondue and honey grain mustard from their on-site apiary; the harvest salad with roasted sweet potato, apple and cranberries; and the sea scallops with sweet potato puree and charred corn caponata.

Finish your meal at Wildfire in Lincolnshire with their blackberry crème brûlée pie, a new addition this fall. (Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises)

Wildfire

235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900, wildfirerestaurant.com/

Wildfire in Lincolnshire has three new seasonal offerings, including grilled branzino with lemon, herbs and capers, oven-roasted fresh local sweet corn with feta cheese and chili lime butter and blackberry crème brûlée pie for dessert.