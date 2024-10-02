5 Things to Do: Halloween Girls Night, 10th Annual Boo Cruise and more in Kendall County

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

1. Halloween Girls Night Hosted by The Makers Cafe: From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, The Makers Cafe & Markets will present a Halloween Girls Night. This is the first time for the event, which will feature karaoke, a surprise jewelry reveal, Halloween trivia, terracotta planter painting and nonalcoholic drinks and treats. The price is $20 at the door, and includes a Halloween-themed drink, grilled doughnut and one terracotta planter pot. The Makers Cafe is located at 1067 Station Drive in Oswego. For more information, visit shorturl.at/VWdrm.

2. 10th Annual Boo Cruise: From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, the 10th Annual Boo Cruise will take place at Park ’n Ride on Station Drive in Oswego. The national anthem will be performed at noon, with trick-or-treating for the kids from noon to 5 p.m., raffle ticket sales from noon to 3:30 p.m. and raffle drawing at 3:45 p.m., followed by trophies. Food will be available for sale, featuring tacos from La Jaivita 1, pulled pork, Italian beef and pork chop sandwiches from Sons of the American Legion Squad 729 and hamburgers, cheeseburgers and hot dogs from the Oswego American Legion. Participants should bring a toy donation in lieu of a registration fee at this charity event. Toys will be distributed by the Yorkville Junior Women’s Operation Santa during the holidays. At the registration table, attendees also may donate to help pay for holiday meals through the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. Every dollar donated has $8 in buying power. For more information, visit Facebook at tinyurl.com/4n39saxw.

3. Get Spooky: From 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, the Oswego Public Library District plans a Halloween-themed event for teens in the Montgomery Campus teen room. There will be spooky photo opportunities and a DIY costume workshop. Attendees should come prepared with materials or costumes from home to assemble and show off at the library. Registration will be open until 9 p.m. Oct. 11. The Montgomery campus is at 1111 Reading Drive. For more information, visit oswego.librarycalendar.com/event/get-spooky-3224.

4. Halloween Carnival: From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, the Fox Valley Family YMCA - Central Branch will throw a Halloween Spooktacular Carnival and Costume Party. It showcases Halloween-themed games, prizes and more. Guests can wear Halloween costumes. The event is free and open to the public. More details will be available as the festivities draw closer. The branch is located at 3875 Eldamain Road in Plano. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/bdd7pz4x.

5. Halloween Egg Hunt: At 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, the United City of Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Halloween Egg Hunt and Costume Contest at Town Square Park, 301 N. Bridge St., Yorkville. Attendees can wear a costume, bring a flashlight and container for eggs, and hunt for toy-filled eggs. The egg hunt is for children age 10 and younger. The Halloween Costume Contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. for children and adults of all ages. Awards will be given for the cutest, spookiest, most creative (child), most creative (adult), best coordinated group, best TV/movie character and funniest costumes. For more information, visit yorkville.il.us/603/Halloween-Egg-Hunt.

