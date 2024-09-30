Eagle Ridge Resort offering Halloween getaway special in Galena

October is a perfect time to visit the historic northwest city of Galena, and Eagle Ridge Resort is offering a Spooky Weekend Getaway special Oct. 25-26.

Accommodations for two nights are in an inn room, up to a five bedroom distinctive home. Guests will receive $75 in Eagle Ridge dollars to be used throughout the resort, as well as complimentary shuttle service to the Galena Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Guests will also receive two tickets to Twilight Asylum, the resort’s new haunted house. It’s located in the resort’s old spa, and features an immersive experience that take guests on a tour through a once-abandoned asylum, where dark secrets lurk around every corner. The Twilight Asylum Haunted House features uniquely themed rooms where visitors encounter eerie characters and terrifying surprises. From the deranged doctor’s office to the haunted operating room, every step through the asylum reveals new horrors.

The Twilight Asylum Haunted House in Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa in Galena. (Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa )

Package rates start at $493.

According to its website, Eagle Ridge Resort has four award-winning golf courses, and accommodations that range from quaint inn rooms to more than 100 villas and distinctive homes. Other features include award-winning restaurants, a pro shop, Country Store and gas station, the new Stonedrift Spa and an incredible selection of outdoor seasonal activities including miles of biking, hiking and horseback riding trails, as well as tennis, hot air balloon rides, boating and fishing on the picturesque Lake Galena.

For more information, call 800-892-2269 or visit www.eagleridge.com.