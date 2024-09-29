Rotary Rocks the Raue with Fleetwood Mac tribute band

Rotary Rocks Raue Center with “Fleetwood Max: The Definitive Fleetwood Mac Tribute” is 7 p.m. Nov. 2, 2024, at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake. (Todd Heintz Photography)

Rotary Rocks Raue Center with “Fleetwood Max: The Definitive Fleetwood Mac Tribute,” a fundraising event at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake.

“Fleetwood Max truly brings the music of Fleetwood Mac to life,” Raue Center Board President Tim Paul said in a news release. “From the haunting, melodic sounds of Stevie Nicks to the driving beats of Mick Fleetwood, it makes for a night audiences won’t soon forget.”

From the “Rumours” album in 1977 to current touring set lists, Fleetwood Max performs an authentic recreation of the music, magic and incredible stage production of the legendary Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac at the height of their careers.

The Fleetwood Max experience captures the mystical atmosphere, look and sound of these enigmatic Rock and Roll Hall of Famers with outstanding vocal and character performances by a cast of the most respected professional touring musicians on the East Coast, according to the release.

Lead vocalist Sharon Epperson is a Stevie Nicks look-and-sound-alike who is nearly indistinguishable in her every move, look and passionate vocals. The audience will be transported to an enchanted place that truly embodies Nicks, with breathtaking costuming and compelling performances of her hit songs, including “Sara,” “Gypsy,” “Rhiannon,” “Edge of Seventeen” and more.

Vocalist and guitarist David Epperson will hypnotize the audience when he takes the stage as Lindsey Buckingham, demonstrating inspired, accomplished guitar and vocal veracity during group numbers, including “Go Your Own Way” and acoustic flair with a rarely seen live, note-for-note performance of the crowd favorite, “Big Love.”

“The Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers is very excited to be able to support local organizations in need with the proceeds from our treasured partnership with the Raue Center in presenting “Rotary Rocks The Raue,” Cliff Jackson, Rotary’s director of membership, said in the release.

Net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Rotary after covering event expenses.

Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers, which was founded in 1989, is part of Rotary International. Dawnbreakers has supported scholarships, health services, senior care, police, fire, park district, homeless shelters, children’s art /theater, food pantries and global efforts with Rotary International.

Tickets start at $59* (RaueNOW Members tickets start at $41.30*) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.