Oktoberfests, Scarecrow festivals happening in northern Illinois celebrate the season

Visitors look closer at a bride and groom scarecrow as another, sponsored by Amish Firniture store, sits in a wooden rocking chair at the annual Scarecrow Weekend in Lincoln Park in St. Charles on Friday, October 6, 2023. The 2024 event is Oct. 11-13 in downtown St. Charles. (John Starks jstarks@dailyherald.com)

Autumn has arrived and with it comes cooler temperatures that make outdoor festivals a bit more enjoyable temperature-wise compared to the dog days of summer. From Oktoberfests to gatherings that celebrate the coziness of fall, you’ll want to schedule in these last tastes of outdoor fun before winter settles in.

Oktoberfest

Leiseberg Park, 325 E. Devon Ave. in Bartlett

Sept. 27-28

Grab your lederhosen for a weekend of live music, tasty treats and family fun during Bartlett’s third annual Oktoberfest. Hours are 4:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. On Friday, Austin Hopkins, Onset and Rockin Moxie will take the stage. On Saturday, enjoy performances by Prost, Flying Nowakowski Brothers and Killing Me Smalls. Try a glass of seasonal brew such as Oktoberfest – Maren style German lager or a domestic beer like Hacker-Pschorr German beer while noshing on some bratwursts and pretzels. https://www.bartlettoktoberfest.com/

Yorktoberfest

Riverfront Park, 301 E. Hydraulic St. in Yorkville

Sept. 27-28

Yorktoberfest is the place to enjoy food and activities for all ages. Hours are 4-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Enjoy a glass of domestic beer and specialty craft brews while listening to live music along the picturesque Fox River. Friday night features Groupies Wanted and Hillbilly Rockstarz. Saturday’s lineup includes Eutychus Falling, Frank & Fran, Fritz & The Pretzel Twists, Junyard Groove, Alexandra Lee and Tim Gleason. Admission is free. Money raised at the festival will benefit children and families in Yorkville and Kendall County. www.kiwanisyorktoberfest.org

Scarecrow Festival

Downtown Ottawa

Sept. 28

Quite a few festival goers were startled when coming upon this menacing scarecrow during a previous Scarecrow Festival in Ottawa. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

For nearly 40 years, visitors have been enjoying creative scarecrows during this annual festival. Thus, it’s fitting that the theme for this year’s Scarecrow Festival is Nostalgia honoring favorite childhood movies, a classic Hollywood star, a favorite literary character or whatever inspires people to take a trip down memory lane. After voting for your favorites, grab an apple cider donut to munch on while watching Edd Fairman perform magic throughout the day. Other activities include free kids’ crafts and pumpkin painting, an animal learning area and a chili competition. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Harvest of the Acorn Moon Fall Festival

Oakhurst Forest Preserve, 1680 Fifth Ave. in Aurora

Sept. 29

Celebrate autumn’s arrival at this family-friendly festival. Activities include pumpkin painting, hayrides, games, crafts and folk music. Admission is free but there are nominal fees for crafts, hayrides and refreshments. Hours are noon to 3 p.m. www.kaneforest.com

Oktoberfest

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St. in Naperville

Oct. 4-5

Naper Settlement’s annual Oktoberfest is a celebration of German cuisine, beer, live music and activities. Hours are 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Step inside the heated tent to enjoy lively Oompah music, modern polka, pop, R&B and yacht rock. Both days include professional pumpkin carving demonstrations. Performers include the Polkaholics and The Ron Burgundy’s. On Saturday, head over to the children’s area for activities by Pinot’s Palette and Chasers Laser Tag. Adults can try their hand at the Stein holding contest at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Afterward, choose from a selection of local and traditional beer selections including Hofbräu Oktoberfest, Spaten Oktoberfest and Schlafly Pumpkin. Glasses of wine also will be available. Oktoberfest tickets cost $20 adults and $15 youth ages 4-12. Naper Settlement members and children under four receive complimentary admission. Visit the website for more information and to purchase tickets. www.NaperSettlement.org/Oktoberfest

Scarecrow Weekend

Downtown St. Charles

Oct. 11-13

More than 110 handmade scarecrows will be showcased around St. Charles for visitors to view and vote on their favorites. Then head over to the Family Zone, which will feature fun for the whole family including festive photo ops, Scarecrow-to-Go and other family activities. Be sure to stop by the Autumn on the Fox Craft Show in Pottawatomie Park where over 100 crafters will display their wares in jewelry, metal art, stained glass, photography and more. Scarecrow Fest hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. www.scarecrowfest.com

Annual Fall Fest

Bronkberry Farms, 18061 S. Bronk Road in Plainfield

Oct. 12-13

Celebrate the coziness of fall during this featival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Get into the fall spirit by picking a pumpkin, going on a hayride, seeing cute farm animals and getting creative at the paint-a-pumpkin station. Come dressed in costume and try your luck in the costume contest, held at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. both days. Get a head start on your holiday shopping by visiting the more than 50 local crafters and vendors who will be selling a varity of custom woodwork, boutique clothing and accessories, pet treats, decor, handmade items and more. You also can grab a bite to eat from food vendors Coffee n Repeat Mobile Cafe, Serrano Takos and Trinity BBQ. Admission is free. www.bronkberryfarms.com