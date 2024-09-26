Here’s what’s coming up in northern Illinois theaters this fall

An audience gathers outside the Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Todd Heintz Photography)

Put down the remote and step into the realm of live theater to laugh, sing-a-long and escape today’s reality for an hour or two.

Northern Illinois is home to several incredible professional theaters and the fall marks the start of the 2024-25 season of shows that include plays, musicals and comedy. Be sure to check the websites for show performances dates, order tickets and check out the other shows featured in the theater lineups. Better yet, a theater subscription makes a great gift for a friend, supporting the arts and the perfect excuse to return time and again to experience the joy of live theater.

First Fridays Improv

Hemmens Cultural Center, Elgin

elginil.gov/2538/Hemmens-Cultural-Center

Show Dates: Oct. 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6

Get ready to laugh out loud as GreenRoom Productions, a semi-professional ensemble presents an Improv Show the first Friday of the month in The Hemmens’ 200-seat Cabaret Theater in the Round. Tickets can be purchased at the door, making it a perfect way to cap a week with some laughs with friends.

Also at The Hemmens make a date for the 16th year of The Elgin Short Film Festival Oct. 5.

Avenue Q

Raue Center for the Arts, Crystal Lake

rauecenter.org

Show Dates: now through Oct. 20

In this world there aren’t too many musicals that come with a warning. The Tony-winning musical brings a world of humans, puppets and puppets doing bad things to the Crystal Lake stage in a humorous show that will have you humming highly inappropriate songs about everyday life.

The Full Monty

Paramount Theatre, Aurora

Paramouintaurora.com

Show Dates: now through Oct. 6

Be prepared to laugh out loud at the adult musical of what happens when a group of unemployed blue-collar workers devise a new way to earn income. The characters bare their soles, and their bodies too. Based on the motion picture, the musical brings a story that delivers laughs and a sweet story.

Also at the Paramount Theatre, the annual gala and concert Oct. 12 features actor, singer Matthew Morrison (“Glee” and “The Good Wife” as well as Broadway including “Hairspray” “Footloose” and “Finding Neverland.”) Tickets available for Gala and Concert or concert only.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Drury Lane Theatre, Oakbrook Terrace

Drurylanetheatre.com

Show Dates: Nov. 6 through Jan. 12

Bring the family to the beautiful, loveable musical production of everyone’s favorite mermaid as she seeks the chance to live her dream on land. The production features the beloved songs from the movie.

Evita

The Spotlight Theatre, Moline

thespotlighttheatreqc.com

Show Dates: Oct. 4-13

The musical features a story of Eva Duarte Perón and her rise from poverty to power in Argentina as told through music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The family-owned theater is located in downtown Moline.