5 Things to Do: Windy Acres Farm Fall Fest, Witchcraft Beer Fest and more in Kane County

Children visit baby animals at Windy Acres Farm in Geneva during spring of last year. The farm will hold its Fall Fest through Halloween, featuring a petting zoo, zip lines, corn maze and other attractions. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Here are five things to do in Kane County:

1. Oktoberfest at Riverlands Brewing Co.: From noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Riverlands Brewing Co. in St. Charles will host an Oktoberfest. German food, live music and specialty fall-themed brews will be available, with stein-holding competitions planned Saturday. Strawberries BBQ will be onsite from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, or until sold out, and Fernando’s Street Kitchen will serve up a German menu from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Riverlands is at 1860 Dean St., Unit A. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/ypnbpuat and tinyurl.com/2n72vc56.

2. Cal’s Angels Glow Walk: Cal’s Angels will present a Glow Walk fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. Check-in will begin at 4:30 p.m., with a dance party, kids’ fun zone area and food and drinks available for purchase from 5 to 7 p.m. The walk will start at 7 p.m., and a fireworks show will conclude the event. Registration is required, and tickets cost $25 for ages 16 and older and $15 for ages 6 to 15; admission is free for ages 5 and younger. Proceeds will support the fight against pediatric cancer. Participants can create or join an existing team for the Glow Walk. They also can purchase a personalized luminaria lantern for $10 at the event in honor, memory or celebration of a child affected by cancer. For more information, visit calsangels.org/event/glowwalk.

3. Annual DuKane ABATE Toy and Food Run: At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, ABATE of Illinois will present its 38th Annual DuKane Toy and Food Run starting at Knuckleheads Tavern in Elburn. There will be an escorted ride to Sycamore Speedway for a party, burnout contest, food, vendors, refreshments, live band and more. The motorcycle parade, which begins at 12:30 p.m., costs $20 per person. Individuals are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy and nonperishable food item as a donation. Knuckleheads is located at 108 E. North St. For more information, visit abate-il.org/event-5571106.

4. WitchCraft Beer Fest: From 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, the Kane County Cougars will offer their annual WitchCraft Beer Fest at 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. There will be souvenir glasses, 25 local breweries featured, a costume contest, prize wheel and food trucks. Tickets, including samples, cost $45, with designated driver tickets for $20. For more information, visit kccougars.com.

5. Windy Acres Farm Fall Fest: Through Halloween, Windy Acres Farm in Geneva will feature its Fall Fest. Apple picking is in season, and the farm’s Fall Fest will highlight food, live music on weekends, a beer garden, zip lines, mini golf, moon bounces, petting zoo, a corn stalk maze and more. The apple orchard is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until early October. For details on the full October schedule, call 630-232-6429. The festival itself is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Halloween. Apple-picking tickets cost $15.99 for a quarter-peck bag. Festival tickets range from $16 to $22 depending on admission type. The farm is at 37W446 Fabyan Parkway. For more information, visit windyacresfarmstand.com/fall-fest.

