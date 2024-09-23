Ottawa Scarecrow Fest to bring music, magic to Sept. 28 event

The Ottawa Scarecrow Festival returns to the city’s downtown Saturday, Sept. 28, bringing music, magic, scarecrows and more. (Courtesy of Infinity Premier Innovations)

The Ottawa Scarecrow Festival, a fall staple in the city for nearly 40 years, returns to the city’s downtown Saturday, Sept. 28, bringing music, magic, scarecrows and more.

The festival will feature something new this year: a hoedown that begins at 4 p.m. Scott Lee will perform from 4 to 8 p.m., and Amie Zimmerman will lead line dancing under the lights.

Meander through the downtown area and marvel at the scarecrows, which are created by local families, businesses and classrooms. This year’s theme is nostalgia.

Shop from more than 60 vendors who will fill the Jordan Block and Washington Square Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some of the vendors include Wreath Designs by Nita, The Reising Farm Flower Truck, Stacy’s Sweets, Girl Dad Soap and Drunk N Hungry Spice Co.

Live entertainment begins at 10 a.m. and runs all day until 8 p.m. Performers include Edd Fairman, Wizard of Sorts, who will do two stage shows and stroll throughout the day. Coffee Creek, a bluegrass band, will perform from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by The Midnight Sun from noon to 3 p.m. Other main-stage performers include the juggler Raphael. World of Bounce will be in Jordan Block with a mechanical bull and blow-up obstacle course.

The Kids Tent will offer pumpkin painting and more activities and games, and the Ottawa Express will have train rides for kids.

Enter the chili cook-off, which begins at 1 p.m., to win a $100 prize. The entry fee is $10, and proceeds help benefit the Community Food Basket of Ottawa.

The fun continues Sunday, Sept. 29, with the Ottawa Fall Festival and Parade. The parade steps off at noon, followed by an afternoon of fun activities, including a mechanical bull, face painting and more games, plus a variety of vendors from 1 to 5 p.m. Jesse White Tumblers will perform immediately following the parade on Court Street.

For more information, visit infinitypremierinnovations.com/events.