5 things to do in DeKalb County: NIU vs. Buffalo football, Fall Fest, Be the One veterans walk and more

This weekend

1. Head out to Fall Fest at Blumen Gardens: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 403 Edward St., Sycamore. Get in on some seasonal fun and enjoy some local vendor shopping, live music and food. The event features cocktails, food trucks, an artisan market, face-painting, a petting zoo and more. For information, visit www.blumengardens.com/upcoming-events.

2. Keep the Huskie pride going at NIU vs. Buffalo football game: The Mac opener kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Huskie Stadium, 1245 Stadium Drive South, DeKalb. In celebration of the Huskies’ “boneyard win” against Notre Dame, general admission tickets for the stadium’s east side seating are $12.50. West side tickets are $19. Fans are encouraged to pack the house. For information, visit niuhuskies.com or www.calendar.niu.edu.

3. Help end veteran suicide at Be the One Walk: From 10 a.m. to noon at the Northwestern Medicine Health and Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road, DeKalb. The free 2.2-mile walk is hosted by the DeKalb American Legion Post No. 66 and American Legion Auxiliary. It is planned as part of an ongoing national campaign by the American Legion called Be the One. The campaign seeks to erase the stigma surrounding mental health and wellness and those who ask for help, specifically for active and nonactive military members and their families. The event also will have multiple vendors on hand representing a variety of area service and community resources for people to learn more. To register, visit the Kishwaukee Special Recreation Association’s website or use the QR code provided. Online registration is open through Sept. 20. You also can register at 9:30 a.m. the day of the event.

4. Malta Fall Fest: The family-friendly festival runs from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Malta Lions Park. The festival includes food, drinks, live music, and family and child-friendly activities. Highlights include a parade at 3 p.m. on North Third Street, an animal show, a fire pit and more. For information, visit www.facebook.com/MaltaGarlandFestival.

This fall

5. Genoa Harvest Festival: The seasonal fun begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. Oct. 5 in downtown Genoa. The annual Genoa Harvest Festival will feature rides, kids crafts and activities, community vendors and a Fall Makers’ Market offering a variety of crafts and items. New this year is a pie-eating contest. For information, visit dekalbcountycvb.com.

