‘The Sleeping Beauty’ ballet coming to Joliet in November

The State Ballet Theatre Ukraine presents “The Sleeping Beauty” Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on its North American tour.

Audiences will experience the classic love story with new choreography and production by Andrei Litvinov, bringing Tchaikovsky’s score to life, according to a news release from the Rialto.

“This is a story for all ages. If you believe in a dream, the dream can come true,” tour producer Michael Art said in the release. “Sleeping Beauty has wonderful music - it’s complex, philosophical, with love and tragedy. It has become one of the most striking ballets in our repertoire. The performance features a ballet troupe of 50 dancers and over 200 exclusive costumes were created especially for this production.

“When creating Sleeping Beauty, we wanted to give the audience an unforgettable experience, immerse them in a fairy tale and help them believe in miracles.”

The costumes, scenery and props will be very bright and colorful.

“Our main task is for the audience to get mesmerized by this amazing performance and want to come to the theater again. We are confident that the performance will interest audiences of all ages. After all, we all need a real fairy tale in our lives,” Art said.

Ticket prices start at $49, and can be bought at rialtosquare.com.

For more information about the ballet, visit www.classicalarts.net.