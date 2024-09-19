5 Things to Do: Sterling, Rock Falls garage sales, Morrison’s Paint the Town in the Sauk Valley this weekend

1. Community garage sales: The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of fall community garage sales, happening from Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22, across Rock Falls and Sterling. The annual event brings together residents for a weekend of treasure hunting, local business support and community. The Find Your Treasure Map will be available online for both print and digital download starting Thursday, Sept. 19. Access the map via a smartphone or tablet at rockfallschamber.com.

2. Morrison’s Paint the Town: The annual Paint the Town festival is Saturday, Sept. 21. During the event, children and adults rent squares on the streets of Morrison and color them in with paint. Paint the Town started in 1994 and is organized by the Children’s Art Preservation Association, a group of art teachers, parents and the Chamber that promotes the arts in Morrison. The event T-shirt is given out and a new design is promoted every year. This year’s theme is “Peace, Love, Paint.” It costs $20 to register by Sept. 19 and $25 on the day of the event. Participants can walk in the day of the event. This year marks Paint the Town’s 28th year.

3. Clinton Symphony Orchestra concert: The Clinton Symphony Orchestra, which includes musicians from the Sauk Valley, will open its 71st concert season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, with a performance at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton, Iowa. Conductor and music director Brian Dollinger will begin his 18th year leading the orchestra. “Beethoven and Friends” is the theme of the new season. Tickets are available at the door on the night of the concert. Adult admission costs $20. All students are admitted free. Season tickets for all six concerts are available for $90, a 25% savings over individual ticket prices. In a promotion encouraging students to attend concerts, the symphony offers a special $10 ticket to an adult who accompanies a student to the concert. More information and program notes for the composers and music are on the symphony’s website, www.clintonsymphony.org.

4. Movie in the Park: The city of Sterling will host a showing of “Hocus Pocus” as its Movie in the Park on Friday, Sept. 27, at Grandon Civic Center, 304 Brinks Circle, Sterling. The pre-movie entertainment starts at 5 p.m. with an appearance by the Sanderson Sisters, DJ Krazy Karl, games, extreme photo prop opportunities, food and a lot of fun for fans of all ages. The movie begins at 7 p.m. Come as you are or dress as your favorite witch.

5. The Whiteside Forum: The Whiteside Forum will kick off its 2024-25 season talking about the current hot-button issue of “Elections and Political Divisiveness” on Sunday, Sept. 29, with guest speaker Chuck Stone, Braver Angels state co-coordinator for Illinois. This event will begin at 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St. The Whiteside Forum is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that hosts expert speakers and discussions on topics of local interest to the public from a global viewpoint. All events are free and open to the public. Braver Angels, formerly Better Angels, is a national organization dedicated to bringing together conservatives and liberals into a working alliance to depolarize America. For more information about this event or The Whiteside Forum, contact Marc Adami by text at 815-718-5347 or email marcadami53@gmail.com.

• Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.