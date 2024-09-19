5 Things to Do in Will County: Joliet PrideFest

The Joliet Pride Network will hold its Joliet PrideFest event on Saturday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre in Joliet. The family friendly event will feature live music, food, and activities for children and teens. (Denise Unland)

1. Joliet PrideFest: Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet. Vendor fair, nonprofit resources, music entertainment, Kids Zone, teen space, food trucks. Hosted by the Joliet Pride Network. For more information, visit jolietpridenetwork.com.

2. 3rd Annual Taste of Lockport: 5-10 p.m., Saturday, Hamilton Street, Downtown Lockport. Local restaurants and breweries will feature favorite menu items, accepting cash and credit for food purchases. Other features include beer tent, family friendly activities and games and live music. $10 at the door. Admission free for children and students. Proceeds benefit The LTHS 205 Foundation. For more information, visit https://tasteoflockport.org/

3. Taste of Frankfort: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 24, CD and ME located at 23320 South La Grange Road in Frankfort. Features include a wide variety of food samplings from restaurants in Frankfort, from local favorites to ethnic classics. Tickets are $50 per person. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com. For more information, call 85-412-1971.

4. Slovenian Grape Harvest Festival: 1 p.m., Sept. 29, Rivals Park Picnic Grounds (Haunted Trails), 1423 N. Broadway St., Joliet. Smokies, beer and wine, strudels and potica, cultural exhibit, live music. $10 per person and $5 for members of the Joliet Area Historical Museum. Children 18 years old and under are free. Visit the Planinsek Grocery & Meat Market Museum across Russell Street from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call the Joliet Area Historical Museum at 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org.

5. Spirits with the Spirits: 5-9 p.m., Oct. 30, Downtown Joliet. Enjoy a spooky night out in downtown Joliet with entertainment, food and spirits. Features include local ghost stories, psychics, mini haunted houses, ghost hunters, aura readings, live music and haunted tours of the Rialto are just some of the planned activities. Hosted by the Joliet City Center Partnership For more information visit jolietccp.com/spirits.

