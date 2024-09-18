5 Things to Do: Fairgrounds Fall Fest, Hispanic Heritage Night and more in Kendall County

Kendall County Fair Nine-year-old Blake West of Yorkville and her friends from Maryland, Olivia Sibenaller, 5, and sister Charlotte, 9, have their picture taken during last year's Kendall County Fair in Yorkville. The Kendall County Fair Association will host its Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the fairgrounds, 10826 Illinois Route 71. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

1. Bugaboo Children’s Clothing Consignment: On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 and 21, the fall Bugaboo Children’s Consignment will be held at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 Illinois Route 71, Yorkville. Families can purchase children’s items, toys, accessories, clothes and more. Hours vary depending on whether a shopping appointment is made. On Friday, appointments will be required to shop between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and open shopping will be available from 2 to 7 p.m. On Saturday, shopping appointments will be required between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and open shopping runs from 1 to 3 p.m., with items priced at 50% off. No large bags will be allowed into the sale. Many of the items are used. For more information or to make a shopping appointment, visit bugabooconsign.com/shop or kendallcountyfairgrounds.org.

2. Hike at Silver Springs State Park: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, a hike will take place at Silver Springs State Park, 13608 Fox Road, Yorkville. One loop around the entire park is about 4 miles, and attendees will have the choice of walking 4 miles, 8 miles or even more, depending on if the host wants to continue. Participants should meet at the pavilion located just inside the park’s second entrance, closest to Fox River Road and Fox Road. Attendees are encouraged to bring water and snacks, dress for the weather and wear comfortable hiking or walking shoes. For more information, visit meetup.com/meetup-group-pmnabscs/events/302933145.

3. Hispanic Heritage Night in Yorkville: From 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, a Hispanic Heritage Night will be celebrated at Yorkville’s Fox Republic Brewing Co., 101 W. Hydraulic St. This is a free community event, with a live salsa and merengue band, featuring Impacto Boricua. There will be food and Hispanic heritage-themed trivia and prizes. For more information, visit Facebook at tinyurl.com/3m2v59kc.

4. Pouring for Pink: Breast Cancer Benefit Concert: From 2 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, a concert raising funds for cancer is planned at Oswego’s Venue 1012. Doors will open at 2 p.m., followed by a Billy Elton tribute concert to Billy Joel and Elton John at 2:45 p.m., a breast cancer survivor celebration at 4:50 p.m., and a salute to ABBA by Dancing Queen starting at 5:30 p.m. A silent auction also will be featured. Glasses of wine will be available for purchase. Ticket prices range from $10 to $35 depending on the package. Ten percent of ticket and wine sales will go to the American Cancer Society, Waterford Place and The Edward Foundation. Venue 1012 is located at 1012 Station Drive. For more information, visit venue1012.com.

5. Fairgrounds Fall Fest: From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, the Kendall County Fairgrounds Fall Fest will unfold. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. It features an auto show, vendor market and fall-themed fun. The fair currently is accepting market vendors. The fairgrounds are located at 10826 Illinois Route 71 in Yorkville. For more information, visit kendallcountyfairgrounds.org.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kendall-county-now/local-events.