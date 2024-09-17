Emagine Batavia to host Oktoberfest Sept. 20-22

Enjoy beer, bratwurst and classic beer-themed films at Emagine Batavia’s first annual Oktoberfest event, Friday, Sept. 20- Sunday, Sept. 22.

Emagine will feature the following films:

BEERFEST (2006)

Two brothers travel to Germany for Oktoberfest, only to stumble upon a secret, centuries-old competition described as a “Fight Club” with beer games. Written and starting Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme. Rated R

STRANGE BREW (1983)

Canada’s most famous hosers, Bob and Doug McKenzie, get jobs at the Elsinore Brewery, only to learn something is rotten with the state of it. The film stars Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas. Rated PG

Check Emagine-Entertainment.com for showtimes.

Movie tickets are $7 each, and concession specials include a choice of hot dog or bratwurst and an 85-ounce popcorn for $8.50, and Sam Adams Oktoberfest 24-ounce drafts are $8.50.

Tickets can be purchased online at Emagine-Entertainment.com, on the Emagine App, or at the Box Office.