September 17, 2024
5 Things to DoDiningMusicComedyFestivalsEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

Emagine Batavia to host Oktoberfest Sept. 20-22

By Shaw Local News Network
The new Emagine Batavia movie theatre, located at 550 Randall Rd., in Batavia, is now open. The theater, formally the Randall 15 IMAX, was purchased by Emagine in Spring 2020 and has been renovated to include 12 auditoriums, 2 private screening rooms, a large format EMX screen and a SUPER EMX screen.

Emagine Batavia, located at 550 Randall Road, will host Oktoberfest movie specials Sept. 20-22, 2024. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Enjoy beer, bratwurst and classic beer-themed films at Emagine Batavia’s first annual Oktoberfest event, Friday, Sept. 20- Sunday, Sept. 22.

Emagine will feature the following films:

BEERFEST (2006)

Two brothers travel to Germany for Oktoberfest, only to stumble upon a secret, centuries-old competition described as a “Fight Club” with beer games. Written and starting Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme. Rated R

STRANGE BREW (1983)

Canada’s most famous hosers, Bob and Doug McKenzie, get jobs at the Elsinore Brewery, only to learn something is rotten with the state of it. The film stars Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas. Rated PG

Check Emagine-Entertainment.com for showtimes.

Movie tickets are $7 each, and concession specials include a choice of hot dog or bratwurst and an 85-ounce popcorn for $8.50, and Sam Adams Oktoberfest 24-ounce drafts are $8.50.

Tickets can be purchased online at Emagine-Entertainment.com, on the Emagine App, or at the Box Office.

The SceneEntertainmentBatavia
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois