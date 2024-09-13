Vintage Illinois Festival returns to North Utica Sept 21-22

The Vintage Wine Festival drew thousands of visitors to Utica at the 2022 festival. Illinois' largest wine festival was hosted at Carey Memorial Park. The 2024 event is Sept. 21-22. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The state’s largest wine festival returns to downtown Utica Sept. 21-22.

The festival, which is sponsored by Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Association, runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at Carey Memorial Park, 421 W. Church St.

More than 20 wineries will be at the event, including August Hill Winery, Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery, Lasata Winery, Sable Creek Winery, Unpossible Mead and many more.

Food vendors include Philly Factory, Mickey’s Massive Burritos and Stay Tuned, and charcuterie trays from Bruce and Ollie’s are available for pre-order. Enjoy a meal at one of Utica’s unique restaurants and browse the Canal Market vendors as well as local shops. Hiking trails and state parks are also just a few miles away.

The music lineup includes Aaron Kelly, Caleb Caudle & The Sweet Critters and Radium City Rebels on Saturday, and Nutzy Mac, Dan Hubbard Band and Ivas John Band on Sunday.

Ticket prices begin at $30 and go up to the VIP Gold tasting passes for $60. Ticket prices include a commemorative event glass and eight tasting tickets. Additional tickets are available for purchase at the event. Tickets are good for both Saturday and Sunday. Designated driver tickets are $20.

Ticket prices increase by $10 at the gate. Online sales end on Sept. 20.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit vintageillinois.com.