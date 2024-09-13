September 13, 2024
Schedule of events for Renaissance Faire in Marseilles

Event to include period performers, live music and food

By Derek Barichello
Venesa Draves demonstrates her basket weaving skill during the 2022 Marseilles Renaissance Faire. (Tom Sistak)

The Marseilles Renaissance Faire will take back in time visitors Saturday, Sept. 14, with period music, food and entertainers.

The faire will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marseilles baseball diamonds, 655 Commercial St.

The food court will include baked items and sweet treats, thunder pickles, mini doughnuts, drunken mushrooms, smoked turkey legs, dragon burgers, dragon stew, pulled “wild hog” sandwiches, lemon shakeups, water, soda pop, cotton candy and snow cones.

There will be a spinning wheel demonstration by Sue. Caricatures and woodnots by Deb, as well as photo opportunity displays.

The event is sponsored by Marseilles Tourism and Park Committee. La Salle County Tourism and Heritage Corridor also supported the event.

Activities schedule

West stage

10:15 a.m. Druid Drummer

11 a.m. Court & Country, singers

Noon Harp Twins & Volfgand, harps and drums

2 p.m. Pava Production, dance troupe

3 p.m. Harp Twins & Volfgand, harps and drums

4 p.m. Pava Production, dance troupe

East stage

10:30 a.m. Mali Rachel, hoops and fire

11:15 a.m. Courteasan & The Cabin Boy, singing and fire

1 p.m. Mali Rachel, hoops and fire

1:30 p.m. Court & Country, singers

2:30 p.m. Courteasan & The Cabin Boy, singing and fire

3:30 p.m. Druid Drummer

North fence

1:45 p.m. Ky, Crazy Guy, tripod and fire

4:15 p.m. Ky, Crazy Guy, tripod and fire

The Late Mountebank Wonder Elixir Of Life Show entertains the audience during a recent Marseilles Renaissance Faire. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

