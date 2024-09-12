Downers Grove Oktoberfest features authentic food, music, Kids Zone

Alex Locascio of Downers Grove grills hot dogs, brats and chicken during the 2023 Downers Grove Oktoberfest (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

It’s Oktoberfest season and the Education Foundation of Downers Grove District 58 will host its 11th annual celebration this weekend.

The event, the foundation’s largest fundraiser, will be from 3 to 11 p.m. Sept. 13 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Downers Grove Metra commuter lot on Burlington Avenue between Main Street and Forest Avenue.

The traditional German festival will feature live music, a Kids Zone and authentic Oktoberfest food.

The Saturday Kids Zone event includes a reptile show, Chuck E. Cheese, magic show, face painting, dunk tank, trackless train, inflatables, caricatures, painting, photo booth, a doughnut eating contest and a high school brat eating contest.

Music headliners include G Love & Special Sauce at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Other festival performers include Reckless, Cadillac Groove, Anchors Away, Thrill Pill, Wurst Kase Scenario, Battle of the Bands and Tina Messmer King from Angel Song Entertainment.

The foundation has raised more than $2 million to support additional schoolwide student experiences and activities including funding for the annual literacy event, the young authors and writer’s fest and the district’s Green Apple Recognition program.

Admission is $25 for adults and $5 for children on Friday. Admission is $10 for adults on Saturday and a suggested $5 donation to enter the Kids Zone. There are several VIP options for those 21 and older that include swag, private bar and front stage access.

Children, active military and veterans with military ID can attend for free Saturday.