5 Things to Do in Will County: Fiesta en el Bicentennial Park

Pictured is Alacranes Musical at the Joliet Latino Fest, which was held Saturday, September 18, 2021 in downtown Joliet. Organizers estimated the event attracted 3,000 attendees. The Fiesta en el Bicentennial Park is Saturday. (Photo provided)

1. Fiesta en el Bicentennial Park: 3-11 p.m., Saturday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Local artists, diverse food vendors and unique shops. Presented by the Latin Economic Development Association (LEDA) For tickets and more information, visit jolietleda.org/fiesta.

2. Spooky Night Out: 7-11 p.m., Sept. 14, HellsGate Haunted House, Lockport. Music, dancing, food, selfie stations, live entertainment, goodie bags, haunted house tour, games, costume contest, bonfires and vendors. For ages 21 and up. Hosted by the Lockport Woman’s Club to benefit local charities. For tickets and more information, visit spookynightout.com.

3. Okto’Brew’Fest: 3:30-11:30 p.m., Sept. 21, Cene’s Four Seasons Park, Shorewood. Food, masskruegstemmen contests, domestic and craft beer from local breweries, and live music from Jimmy’s Bavarians, Don’t Matter To Me and Wedding Banned. For more information, visit shorewoodil.gov.

4. Slovenian Grape Harvest Festival: 1 p.m., Sept. 29, Rivals Park Picnic Grounds (Haunted Trails), 1423 N. Broadway St., Joliet. Smokies, beer and wine, strudels and potica, cultural exhibit, live music. $10 per person and $5 for members of the Joliet Area Historical Museum. Children 18 years old and under are free. Visit the Planinsek Grocery & Meat Market Museum across Russell Street from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call the Joliet Area Historical Museum at 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org.

5. Steel and Stone Spooky 5K: 8 a.m. Oct. 6, Joliet. This chip-timed race starts in downtown Joliet and runs through the Joliet Iron Works Historic Site. Walkers and runners may participate. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costume. Hosted by the Joliet City Center Partnership. Half of the proceeds will be donated to Joliet Central High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society. To register and for more information, visit jolietccp.com/events.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events.