Taste of Chicago highlights food from city’s 77 neighborhoods, along with national bands

Taste of Chicago is back for its second fall iteration this weekend, bringing 40 food vendors, more than a dozen food trucks and a lineup of live music headlined by CeeLo Green, Yahritza y Su Esencia and Atlas Genius.

The annual free food and music fest, which for more than 40 years had been a rite of Chicago summers, moved to September last year to make way for the NASCAR street race. That deal runs through 2025, but may be extended.

The 44th year of the event opened at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in Grant Park near Buckingham Fountain and runs through Sunday, Sept. 8.

Designed to showcase the culinary diversity of the city’s 77 neighborhoods, the event will offer cuisines from around the world, with vendors such as African Food Palace, Badou Senegalese Cuisine, Seoul Taco, Tacotlán and Tandoor Char House.

A few familiar names with suburban outposts will take part as well, including Billy Goat Tavern, Eli’s Cheesecake, Harold’s Chicken, Lou Malnati’s and The Original Rainbow Cone.

Fest goers can quench their thirst at a designated beer hall as well as at a cocktail lounge, with both featuring a selection of alcoholic and nonalcoholic offerings.

Entertainment on the festival’s main stage begins at 5 p.m. each day with two opening acts before that evening’s headliner.

Amira Jazeera (at 5 p.m.) and Jon B. (at 6 p.m.) will set the stage for Grammy-winner CeeLo Green at 7 p.m. Friday. Nino Augustine (at 5 p.m.) and Lo Doña (at 6 p.m.) open for celebrated regional Mexican music trio Yahritza y Su Esencia at 7 p.m. Saturday. Sunday’s lineup starts with Godly the Ruler (at 5 p.m.) and Robert DeLong (at 6 p.m.) before Australian alternative rock group Atlas Genius takes the stage at 7 p.m.

The Goose Island Stage will feature about a half dozen local and emerging artists beginning at 11 a.m. each day

The Chicago SummerDance stage will showcase beats and interactive dances from around the world all weekend and will host the annual Eli’s Cheesecake Birthday Celebration at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, when they’ll cut a ceremonial 1,000-pound Eli’s Cheesecake. Attendees can grab a free piece while supplies last.

Families and kids can enjoy the festivities at Lifeway Kefir Family Village, featuring a variety of games and activities such as interactive art and inflatables.

This year’s food vendors include African Food Palace, Arepa George, Arun’s Thai Restaurant, Badou Senegalese Cuisine, Banato, Billy Goat Tavern, BJ’s Market & Bakery, Chicago Eats Market, Chicago’s Doghouse, Churro Factory (Xurro), Connie’s Pizza, Cumin Club Indian Kitchen, Donut Dudes, Doom Street Eats, Eli’s Cheesecake, Esperanza Kitchen Delights, Franco’s Ristorante, Frannie’s Café, Gaby’s Funnel Cakes, Harold’s Chicken, JJ Thai Street Food, Josephine’s Cooking, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, Mano Modern Café, Moore Poppin Chicago Gourmet Popcorn, Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant, Ponce Restaurant, Porkchop, Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs, Sapori Trattoria, Seoul Taco, Star of Siam Thai Restaurant, Tacotlán, Tandoor Char House, The Original Rainbow Cone, The Sole Ingredient Catering, Yum Dum, Yvolina’s Tamales, Zeitlin’s Delicatessen and a wide variety of food trucks.

Taste of Chicago

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 6-8

Where: Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain Plaza (Jackson and Columbus), Chicago

Admission: Free; food vendors accept cash and credit cards

Details: TasteofChicago.us or chicago.gov/

