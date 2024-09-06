Burning Red: A Tribute to Taylor Swift coming to DeKalb

Burning Red: A Tribute to Taylor Swift, the ultimate live band Taylor sing-along party, is coming to the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb on Saturday, Oct. 12. (Photo by Bill Furlong)

Calling all Swifties! Burning Red: A Tribute to Taylor Swift, the ultimate live band Taylor sing-along party, is coming to the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb on Saturday, Oct. 12.

According to a news release from the theatre, Burning Red is a show by Swifties and for Swifties, playing the hits and fan favorites from every Taylor Swift era.

Attendees can expect to “Shake it Off” to the songs they know “All Too Well” in a lively and energetic atmosphere. In addition to the live music, fans can enjoy a free Swiftie-themed photo booth to capture memories in screaming color, and a Taylor-inspired cocktail and mocktail menu to enhance the experience.

Tickets start at $25 for adults and $20 for kids 12 under. Tickets can be purchased at the Egyptian Theatre box office during box office hours, online at www.egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1225.

The Egyptian Theatre located at 135 N. 2nd St. in downtown DeKalb.