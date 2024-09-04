5 Things to Do in Will County: Joliet museum to host rooftop concert

People lounge of the rooftop deck at the Joliet Area Historical Museum for a summer concert in 2015. The Red Roses will perform on the museum's rooftop on Friday. (Shaw Media)

1. Motherwell, Melanesia and Monsters: 7-9 p.m., Thursday, Lewis University, The Brent and Jean Wadsworth Family Reception Room FA 127 and The Brent and Jean Wadsworth Family Gallery FA 128, Clifford & Rita Berglund Community Room FA 129, Romeoville. Lewis alumnus Mike Sobczyk will discuss his private art collection in an informal talk with a wine and cheese reception. Sobczyk became interested in ethnographic art, mostly from New Guinea, by frequently visiting the Field Museum from a young age. For more information, visit lewisu.edu.

2. Rooftop summer Music Series: The Red Roses: 6:30-9p.m., Friday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N Ottawa St., Joliet. The Red Roses is a Chicago-based 5-piece band that performs alternative and indie hits. Event features include live music, full beverage bar and snack vendor. In case of inclement weather, concerts will move to indoor auditorium theater. For tickets and more information, call 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org. For information about The Red Roses, visit theredrosesband.com.

4. Spooky Night Out: 7-11 p.m., Sept. 14, HellsGate Haunted House, Lockport. Music, dancing, food, selfie stations, live entertainment, goodie bags, haunted house tour, games, costume contest, bonfires and vendors. For ages 21 and up. Hosted by the Lockport Woman’s Club to benefit local charities. For tickets and more information, visit spookynightout.com.

5. Sweets & Savory Crawl: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 15, Lockport. Self-guided culinary tour of 15 Lockport restaurants, 2024 commemorative T-shirt, photo scavenger hunt. Tickets are $30 per person or $25 per person for groups of six or more. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit universe.com/sweetsavory24 and cityoflockport.net/sweetsavory.

5. Steel and Stone Spooky 5K: 8 a.m. Oct. 6, Joliet. This chip-timed race starts in downtown Joliet and runs through the Joliet Iron Works Historic Site. Walkers and runners may participate. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costume. Hosted by the Joliet City Center Partnership. Half of the proceeds will be donated to Joliet Central High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society. To register and for more information, visit jolietccp.com/events.

