5 Things to Do: Big Boy steam engine visit, Dement Town Music Fest in the Sauk Valley this weekend

1. Big Boy in Sterling: The Union Pacific Big Boy Steam Engine No. 4014 will make a whistle stop in Sterling on Friday, Sept 6. The train will stop from 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the Sterling Marketplace, which is located on Second Street between Avenue A and Avenue B. After Big Boy leaves Sterling, it will make an overnight stay in Rochelle, where an employee-only event will take place Saturday, Sept. 7. It will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Union Pacific Ike Evans Global III Terminal, 2701 Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. The event is free.

2. Taste of Fiesta: The 12th annual Taste of Fiesta comes to Rock Falls from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second St. Guests can enjoy free entertainment while exploring 20 arts and craft vendors; sample fare from food trucks and vendors; and watch the crowning of the 2024 Fiesta King, Queen, Princess, Don and Doña. The event also will feature a tent with activities for kids, face-painting, a photo booth, barrel and pony rides, live music and performers. Folkloric dancers Ay! Jalisco and Grupo Alegria will perform from noon to 1 p.m., with bands Grupo Estilo Versatil, Grupo Nuevo Estilo, DJ Pelon and Norteno Banda-Los De La Vieja Estacion performing afterward. Victor Montañez and other featured artists will be on-site to paint and share their work.

3. Dement Town Music Fest: Dement Town Music Fest will return Saturday, Sept. 7, to the 600 block of Depot Avenue in Dixon. Hello Weekend, a high-energy cover band from Chicago, will return to headline the event. Joining this year will be local favorite Burn ‘N Bush, hailing from Ashton, and The Empty Pockets, a powerhouse Chicago band. Tickets cost $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. Gates open at 2 p.m., with music from 3 to 10 p.m. The event is for all ages. Those 21 and older should be prepared to show their ID in order to buy alcohol. Picnic table seating will be available, but people can bring their own chairs. Outside coolers will not be allowed. Go to www.discoverdixon.com/events/dement-town-music-fest for all the details and to buy tickets in advance.

4. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make stops from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Sullivan’s Foods, 300 N. Madison St. in Morrison; and from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Sullivan’s Foods, 217 Chicago Ave. in Savanna. Fans can track the Wienermobile’s location using the Wienermobile Meat Fleet tracker on the company’s website. Visit oscarmayer.com for information.

5. Fiesta Parade: The 71st annual Fiesta Parade will be Saturday, Sept. 14. This event is organized and implemented by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Leaders Committee. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. in Rock Falls and end in Sterling. Parade entries will line up on 10th Street in Rock Falls. The parade will travel north on First Avenue in Rock Falls and cross the First Avenue bridge into Sterling. At the base of the bridge, the parade will turn left onto Second Street and will travel north on Locust Street to Fourth Street, turn east and end at the Grandon Civic Center in Sterling. A community celebration will be held after the parade until 6 p.m. at the Grandon Civic Center. The celebration includes live entertainment, food vendors and bounce houses. For information or questions, call the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400 or email director@saukvalleyareachamber.com. Visit saukvalleyareachamber.com/fiesta-day-parade to register for the parade online.

