Two days of jazz, blues and barbecue to spice Starved Rock Country

Two of La Salle’s most popular street festivals, BBQ-n-Blues and Jazz’N the Street, return Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14, at 600 First St. The pair of celebrations will bring food vendors and top-notch musical acts right to the heart of downtown La Salle.

The fun starts with BBQ-n-Blues, running from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday. The festival is one of the best evenings of curated live blues that Starved Rock Country has to offer. La Salle’s First Street will be taken over by four leading blues and blues-rock acts: Travis Ried Band (5 p.m.), Altered Five Blues Band (7 p.m.), Street Corner Blue (9 p.m.) and local favorites Steve Cerqua & The Crossroads in two sets on the second stage (6:30 and 8:30 p.m.).

Saturday's festival takes a turn towards Jazz. Jazz N' the Street, which runs from 4 p.m. -10:30 p.m., will feature a stacked line-up of nationally touring Jazz talent and a full beer garden. Local legends the Wes Hausken Trio will open the stage, followed by the immensely talented Jack V. Miuccio and headliners Gene-n-Tonics, who are coming all the way from Rochester, Michigan to preform at Jazz N' the Street! Food vendors will include many of Friday nights favorites, back with a new menu for the second day of the festival: HAZE Smokehouse, Flo's on Pulaski, Dog House in LaSalle, NINTH STREET PUB, Lil' MAD Cafe Gourmet Shop, La Salle Vfw, Zonta Club of LaSalle-Peru Area, and Passini’s Wood Fired Pizza! Wine tastings, craft beers and cocktails from Peru's Star Union Spirits will be provided in the beer garden tent, throughout the night. Fireworks will close out this 2-night event at 10 p.m. As with BBQ N' Blues, Jazz N' the Street offers free admission and free parking. All ages are welcome, but pets will not be permitted on the festival grounds. ((Provided by LaSalle Business Association))

Although the music is second to none, barbecue is really the core of Friday’s festivities. A panel of judges will sample the creations of more than a dozen amateur barbecue chefs coming from all over Illinois. The rib cook-off will start at 7 a.m., and contestants will have until 6 p.m. to submit their slowly smoked masterpieces, with the cook-off winners being announced at 8 p.m.

There also will be a number of professional barbecue vendors, who are not competing in the event, along with other stands selling meals, drinks and snacks: Haze Smokehouse, Mickey’s Massive Burrito, La Salle VFW, 9th Street Pub, Lil Mad Cafe and Big B BBQ. Featured beverage vendors will offer signature cocktails from Star Union Spirits, wine from August Hill Winery, and a selection of domestic beers and seltzers.

Saturday’s festival takes a turn toward jazz. Jazz’N the Street, which entertains from 4 to 10 p.m., will feature a stacked lineup of nationally touring jazz talent and a beverage tent serving wine, craft beer and signature cocktails.

Main-stage acts include Harold Dawson (4:30 p.m.), The Meadowlark Lemons (6:30 p.m.) and Shout Section Big Band (8:30 p.m.). Rudy’s Ruff Stuff Project will play the second stage at 6 and 8 p.m.

Fireworks will close out the two-night event at 10 p.m.

For more information on either festival, visit lasallebusiness.org/events, and be sure to follow the La Salle Business Association on Facebook for more upcoming fests at facebook.com/LaSalleBusinessAssociation.