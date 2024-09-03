Celebrate the flavors of fall at Festival of the Vine

A large selection of restaurants participated in the Flavor Fare during a previous Festival of the Vine in Geneva. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Savor the flavor of Geneva during Festival of the Vine, the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s annual autumn harvest celebration.

Initially a salute to anything grown on a vine, the festival now revolves around food and wine.

The event runs Friday through Sunday, Sept. 6 to 8, on South Fourth and James streets in downtown Geneva.

A variety of Geneva chamber-member restaurants will be showcased along with a wide array of wines, in addition to beer and seltzer offerings.

A plethora of libations are at the ready during last year's Festival of the Vine in Geneva. (Brian Hill bhill@dailyherald.com)

For more than 40 years, restaurants have set up under one huge tent, all of them offering three of their favorite signature items. Visitors purchase tickets and buy a “taste” at the featured restaurants in the tent.

Unique wines from around the world will be available for purchase to accompany the food. Enjoy versatile local and Chicago area musical entertainers on the adjoining stage.

Other highlights during the festival include an arts and crafts show, merchant wine events, business booths, activities for the kids and complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides, plus great shopping in Geneva’s historic downtown. Additional events can be found around Geneva, and times vary.

Visit genevachamber.com for more information.