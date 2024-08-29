Be a part of the action in Glen Ellyn’s Haunted Horizons event

Join in on the ghostly fun at Downtown Glen Ellyn’s Haunted Horizons murder mystery event Thursday, Sept. 26.

Registration begins at 4:30 p.m., along with small bites and an open bar. The murder mystery begins at 5:45 p.m.

Participants, who must be 21 or over, will explore several shops in downtown Glen Ellyn, each hiding potential clues. Guests will interview suspects and gather evidence.

The evening begins at the Parlour of Park & Oak, 499 Pennsylvania Ave., and the final reveal stop is at Two Hound Red Brewing Company. Guests will be divided into groups of 12, and can request to be put in the same group with friends. The groups will be escorted by an actor from Westside Improv as they walk around to the storefronts to learn more about the mystery. Some stores will be offering tastings or specials.

All participants will meet up at Two Hound Red, 486 Pennsylvania Ave., where all the answers will be revealed. Guests are encouraged to stay and dine after the event.

Tickets are $65 per person, and only 60 will be sold. This event is likely to sell out. Guests can expect to walk about two blocks in the downtown area.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit downtownglenellyn.com.