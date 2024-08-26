Summer Sunset Festival to celebrate season’s end in Lake in the Hills

Participants in the Algonquin Academy of Dance & Music march in last year's Summer Sunset Festival Parade in Lake in the Hills. The fest will return Aug. 30-Sept. 1. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Say goodbye to summer at Lake in the Hills’ Summer Sunset Festival from Aug. 30-Sept. 1 in Sunset Park.

The annual event features a carnival, live music, car show, pickleball tournament, beer tent, food vendors, parade, wine tasting, market and much more. The festival is free, with the exception of the carnival, car show and food and beverages.

The Medinah Marauders take part in last year's Summer Sunset Festival Parade in Lake in the Hills. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

The Main Stage lineup includes headliners That’s What She Said on Friday, Aug. 30; Too Hype Crew on Saturday, Aug. 31; and 7th Heaven on Sunday, Sept. 1.

The carnival has unlimited ride specials from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The car show is from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday night, while the pickleball tournament is Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m. with the beginners, followed by the intermediate players at 11 a.m.

Enjoy wines from Village Vintner Winery & Brewery in the Wine Tent, with a selection of 12 wines. The $15 ticket includes seven tasting tickets, a commemorative wine glass, private seating and entertainment by Kev & Matt. The Wine Tent is open from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Bands, martial arts groups, dancers, colorful floats and more will entertain the crowds at the parade, which steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday from Sunset Skate Park. Stick around for the Community Picnic, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sunset Market is from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, where guests can browse items from local artisans, crafters and businesses.

Food vendors include GV’s Italian Street Food, Genoa Italian Concessions, Da Pizza Company, Frozen Dreamz and others.