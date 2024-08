The Marengo Society for Historic Preservation will host an old-fashioned ice cream social from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at its Hutchinson-Nork House, 206 W. Washington St. (Photo provided by Marengo Society for Historic Preservation)

Join the Marengo Society for Historic Preservation for an old-fashioned Ice Cream Social from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Hutchinson-Nork House, located at 206 W. Washington St.

A barbershop quartet will perform at the free event and attendees will be able to look at the restoration progress made on the historic house.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the historic society can enroll at the event. For more details, contact Dan Wernham at wernham@charter.net.