5 things to do in DeKalb County: DeKalb Corn Fest, Sycamore Ribs Fest and more

1. DeKalb Corn Fest: DeKalb’s biggest event of the summer returns Friday to Sunday downtown. One of the last free music festivals in Illinois, the 47th annual DeKalb Corn Fest will shut down Lincoln Highway in DeKalb during the last weekend of August. Boiled corn, carnival rides, craft vendors, festival food and more will be complemented by headlining band Sugar Ray. For information, visit cornfest.com.

2. Ribs, Rhythm and Brews Fest: 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday in downtown Sycamore at the corner of Somonauk and Elm streets, crowds will gather to enjoy some savory ribs, craft beer and live music. For information, visit sycamorechamber.com.

3. Last weekend to catch a performance of Stage Coach Players’ comedy “The Foreigner”: Shows run through Sunday, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. “The Foreigner” is directed by Gail Cannata who is making her Stage Coach Players directorial debut. At a Georgia fishing lodge, ‘foreigner’ Charlie Baker travels to Georgia with his friend Froggy LeSueur. Charlie wants to be left alone, and Froggy, who needs to leave the lodge and Charlie to tend to some business, devises a scheme meant to keep anyone from bothering his friend. For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com.

4. Kick off the football season at FNBO Challenge: Saturday, Aug. 31 at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Enjoy a friendly matchup between rivals DeKalb High School Barbs and Sycamore High School Spartans. Tailgating to proceed the event, with proceeds supporting each school’s sports booster clubs. Tailgating begins at 3:30 p.m., followed by the freshman game at 4 p.m., parade of athletes at 6:15 p.m. and the varsity game kickoff at 7 p.m. For information, visit fnbochallenge.org.

5. DeKalb Kite Fest: The 19th annual family-friendly event runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at DeKalb Kiwanis Park, the corner of Fairview and South Fourth streets. Hosted by DeKalb Park District, the free event also will feature food trucks, live music and seasonal activities. Families are welcome to bring their own kite or purchase one at the event while supplies last. Featured kite flyer pilots will include: Al Sparling, Darryl Waters, Anthony Catalano, Team Sky FX and Team Chicago Kite. for information visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar/events/kite-fest-2024

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.