5 Things to Do: Rock Falls’ Sculpture Walk, Farm Heritage Festival in the Sauk Valley this weekend

Chavela Quintana of Sterling passes by one of nine new sculptures on display Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at RB&W Park in Rock Falls. The seventh annual Art in the Park Sculpture Walk will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the RB&W District Park. (Alex T. Paschal)

1. Art in the Park Sculpture Walk: Rock Falls Tourism will host its seventh annual Art in the Park Sculpture Walk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second St. This year’s event will feature an outdoor art gallery at which 19 artists from across Illinois and Iowa will sell their original handcrafted works of art, including gourd art, paintings, sculptures, jewelry, photography, stained glass, yard art and more. Those attending also will get a first look at the nine new sculptures that have been installed and will remain in place for one year at the RB&W District Park. Starting at 10 a.m. and continuing throughout the day, four musicians will perform at the RB&W amphitheater: Pat Jones, Shaylyn O’Laughlin, Todd Lorenc and Chris Blum.

2. Farm Heritage Festival of East Jordan Church: The 17th annual Heritage Festival will be Saturday, Aug. 24. The day will start with a breakfast consisting of scrambled eggs, pancakes and biscuits and gravy from 7 to 9 a.m. Tickets for breakfast cost $10 for adults and $5 for youths ages 5 to 13. Children younger than 5 receive a free breakfast. There will be displays of farm machinery, tractors, trucks and lawn mowers all day. A blacksmith will demonstrate toolmaking. There will be a bounce house for children and a farm animal zoo. Fishing lessons for youths and tractor and hayrack rides will be available. A lunch stand will operate from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and there will be a bake sale during the day. The church is at 22027 Polo Road, Sterling. Admission and parking are free. Contact the Rev. Jim Miller at 815-866-6088 for information.

3. Dement Town Music Fest: Dement Town Music Fest will return Saturday, Sept. 7, to the 600 block of Depot Avenue in Dixon. Hello Weekend, a high-energy cover band from Chicago, will return to headline the event. Joining them this year will be local favorite Burn ‘N Bush, hailing out of Ashton, and The Empty Pockets, a powerhouse Chicago band. Tickets cost $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. Gates open at 2 p.m., and the music will be bumping from 3 to 10 p.m. The event is for all ages. Those 21 and older should be prepared to show ID in order to purchase alcohol. Picnic table seating will be available, but people can bring in their own chairs. Outside coolers will not be allowed. Go to www.discoverdixon.com/events/dement-town-music-fest for all the details and to buy tickets in advance.

4. Taste of Fiesta: The 12th annual Taste of Fiesta comes to RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls, on Saturday, Sept. 7. From noon to 7 p.m., guests can enjoy free entertainment while exploring 20 art and craft vendors, sample fare from food trucks and vendors, and watch the crowning of the 2024 Fiesta King, Queen, Princess, Don and Doña. The event will also feature a tent with activities for kids, face painting, a photo booth, barrel and pony rides, live music and performers. Folkloric dancers Ay! Jalisco and Grupo Alegria will perform from noon to 1 p.m., with bands Grupo Estilo Versatil, Grupo Nuevo Estilo, DJ Pelon and Norteno Banda-Los De La Vieja Estacion performing after. Victor Montañez and other featured artists will be onsite to paint and share their work.

5. 75th Grand Detour Art Festival: The Grand Detour Art Festival show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Sunday, Sept. 8, at the John Deere Historic site located at 8334 S. Clinton St., Grand Detour. The event is held rain or shine.

