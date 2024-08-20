Alley Art Fest in downtown Aurora showcases local artisans

Alley Art Festival will bring a variety of artisans to downtown Aurora from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. The free festival features more than 90 local artists. (GARY BAHNICK )

Alley Art Festival will bring a variety of artisans to downtown Aurora from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. The free festival features more than 90 local artists.

The popular, grassroots event will be staged on both pedestrian-friendly Water Street Mall and Downer Place between Stolp Avenue and Water Street.

The festival will feature artists and artisans following the Aurora Farmers Market across the street at Water Street Square, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon that morning.

The annual festival highlights locally-made art, jewelry, pottery, handmade goods and more.

Live music, belly dancing, children’s activities and food vendors will all be part of the afternoon. Singer songwriter Matthew Garcia will perform at Mundy Park at noon. Dianella Dance, Magnolia Dance Collective and Thalia Dance will perform at 2 p.m. Mother and daughter duo The L’s will perform at 3 p.m.

Food vendors will include Strawberries BBQ, The Lovely Lemon, Holy Pierogi, Polly Ann Cakes and Snow Ballin Sisters.

For more information, visit www.alleyartaurora.com/.