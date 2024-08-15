5 things to do in DeKalb County: Back to School Car Show at Hy-Vee, Pop-Up Market in Genoa and more

This weekend

1. Back to School Car Show at Hy-Vee: The show kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday and runs through 1 p.m. at the grocer, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. The family-friendly event also offers parents a chance to learn more about programming in the community. Organizers said participants will be able to speak with representatives from public libraries, park districts and local clubs about fall programming opportunities. Two fundraisers also will be collecting at the car show: a canned food drive to benefit the Genoa Area Food Hub and Stuff the Bus to help donate school supplies for children in need. Cars can be registered for $10. For information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

2. Visit a Pop-Up Market at OpenDoor Coffee in Genoa: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the coffee shop, 502 W. Main St. The family-friendly event will feature a variety of vendors offering unique items, gifts, treats and more. A portion of the proceeds from the market will go to Barn on Baseline animal shelter in Genoa, organizers said. For information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

This month

3. DeKalb Corn Fest: DeKalb’s biggest event of the summer returns Aug. 23 to 25 downtown. One of the last free music festivals in Illinois, the 47th annual DeKalb Corn Fest will shut down Lincoln Highway in DeKalb during the last weekend of August. Boiled corn, carnival rides, craft vendors, festival food and more will be complemented by headlining band Sugar Ray. For information, visit cornfest.com.

Sugar Ray will headline the Sound Stage at DeKalb’s 47th annual Corn Fest on Saturday, Aug. 24. (Photo provided by DeKalb Corn Fest )

4. Ribs, Rhythm and Brews Fest: From 5 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 in downtown Sycamore at the corner of Somonauk and Elm streets, crowds will gather to enjoy some savory ribs, craft beer and live music. For information, visit sycamorechamber.com.

This summer

5. Head out to the 136th annual Sandwich Fair: The five-day affair runs from Sept. 4 through Sept. 8 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road. The fair will kick off just after the Labor Day holiday weekend at 8 a.m. Sept. 4 and run through 7 p.m. Sept. 8. Festivities include live concerts, tractor and truck pulls, a carnival, fair food, an antique car show and a demolition derby. Riley Green will perform at 8 p.m. Friday. For information, visit sandwichfair.com.

