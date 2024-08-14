5 Things to Do: Montgomery Fest, Yorktoberfest and more in Kendall County

Montgomery Fest Semple Band bassist Joshua Patterson powers through a performance during last year's Montgomery Fest. The festival will return from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 16 to 18, at Montgomery Park, 301 N. River St. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network)

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

1. Montgomery Fest: From Friday to Sunday, Aug. 16 to 18, Montgomery Fest will unfold at Montgomery Park, 301 N. River St. Featured will be a carnival, fireworks, car show from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Austin Park, carp derby from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, craft and market vendors, entertainment, beer tent, food vendors and parade, plus other activities with varied times. Shuttles and parking will be available. The festival will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit montgomeryil.org/186/Montgomery-Fest.

2. Yorkville Prairie Work Eco-Restoration Day – Kendall County: The Oswegoland Park District will host a community restoration of Yorkville Prairie near Saw Wee Kee Park, 7350 Sundown Lane, Yorkville, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 17. Attendees should bring work gloves and meet at the entrance of Saw Wee Kee Park at 9 a.m. Tools will be provided. For information or to RSVP, contact skilgore@oswegolandpd.org. For details, visit friendsofillinoisnaturepreserves.org.

3. 29th Annual Fall Yorkville Junior Women’s Club Craft and Vendor Show: From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, vendors will be in front of the Hometown Days Festival entrance at 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville. More than 50 local crafters, businesses and nonprofits will take part. Profits from the event will go toward scholarships for high school seniors, a Santa toy drive and more. For information, visit Facebook at tinyurl.com/2k98hr25.

4. End of Summer Open House: At 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Townes at Kendall Marketplace will conduct an open house at 1011 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville. There will be an animal rescue onsite, as well as free food and ice cream, raffles, a scavenger hunt and more. For information, visit Facebook at tinyurl.com/hs3sp965.

5. Yorktoberfest 2024: On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28, Yorktoberfest will take place at Riverfront Park East, 301 E. Hydraulic St., Yorkville. Among highlights will be live rock music, domestic and specialty craft beer, food, family activities and more. The event will raise money to benefit children and families in Yorkville and Kendall County. It is presented by Yorkville’s Kiwanis Club in conjunction with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, visit kiwanisyorktoberfest.org.

