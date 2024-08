Jammin’ at the Clock in Streator has three more shows remaining of its 2024 season. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The summer concert series held from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday at Heritage Park throughout the summer adjusted its schedule. For Friday, Aug. 23, Atomic Dog Brass Band, originally scheduled for Aug. 9, will perform instead of Quentin Flagg.

The other two shows will feature The Smith Brothers on Aug. 16 and Cadillac Groove on Aug. 30.