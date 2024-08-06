NCI ARTworks to host opening reception for diverse art exhibit

NCI ARTworks will host an opening reception for a month-long exhibit featuring art by Kevin Stock and Kent Broadbent from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at NCI ARTworks Gallery, 400 Fifth St., Peru. (Derek Barichello)

NCI ARTworks will host an opening reception for a month-long exhibition by artists Kevin Stock and Kent Broadbent from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at NCI ARTworks Gallery, 400 Fifth St., Peru.

The opening reception is free and open to the public.

Stock is a versatile artist and former U.S. Navy member with a career spanning poetry, painting, gourmet cooking and military training. His 20-year career in the Navy has taken him around the world and influenced his artistic work, according to a news release from NCI ARTworks.

His award-winning “Red Balloon” series, created during his time in Afghanistan, will be showcased and available for purchase at the art gallery, according to the release.

Stock has transitioned from digital painting on the Oculus to using an Apple iPad Pro with the ARTRAGE app, according to the release.

Broadbent has focused on cold wax and oil for the past eight years, winning numerous awards. His work is displayed in various Midwest locations, and he remains active in solo and group exhibitions and juried shows, according to the release.

Broadbent’s preferred medium is abstract expressionist lines; although, he occasionally explores abstract landscapes inspired by various scenes of interest, according to the release.

His website is broadbentart.com, and he welcomes inquiries at broadbent.kent@gmail.com.

For more information on the art center, visit nciartworks.com/.