‘An Act of God’ brings edgy laughs to Raue in Crystal Lake

Williams Street Repertory presents the irreverent comedy "An Act of God" through Aug. 25 at the Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake, featuring three characters: archangels Gabriel and Michael (shown) and God. (Photo provided by Todd Heintz Photography)

Raue Center For The Arts’ in-house professional theater company, Williams Street Repertory, presents its second production of the 2024-25 season, “An Act of God,” through Aug. 25 in Crystal Lake.

The irreverent production is a 90-minute conversation between God and his two favorite archangels, Michael and Gabriel. Based on the satirical book “The Last Testament: A Memoir by God” and a witty account on X, formerly known as Twitter (@TheTweetOfGod), both the creation of playwright David Javerbaum, the play is at times deeply thought-provoking, but might be considered offensive.

Premiering at New York’s Studio 54 in 2015, “An Act of God” starred Jim Parsons of “The Big Bang Theory.”

In a show irreverently funny and updated to current times (Trump, Kamala, even the Kardashians get coverage), God reveals the mysteries of the Bible and answers some of the greatest existential questions that have plagued humankind – although I’m not sure “Which came first – the chicken or the egg?” qualifies.

Directed by Pat Henderson, the tightly written play for mature audiences also presents a new set of 10 commandments in a well-paced and carefully cast production. As Henderson states, “The phrase ‘an act of God’ refers to extraordinary events. What could be more perfect for a show about God coming to Earth along with his two favorite angels?”

And to Henderson, humor is important.

“I like to think God has a sense of humor,” Henderson said. “Through humor, we can explore topics and create an opportunity to see things from an open perspective.”

Williams Street Repertory presents the irreverent comedy "An Act of God" through Aug. 25 at the Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake, featuring three characters: archangels Michael and Gabriel shown flanking God. (Photo provided by Todd Heintz Photography)

Henderson, assistant director Sophia Kuranda and stage manager Thom Hermanson had a collaborative team that supported and brought an obvious smooth run to the production. Music (James Mablin), sound (Brian Bedoya, Chris Tumblin), lights (Ryan Meadow) and costumes (Deb Erickson) all enhance and befit the three characters.

And the cast of three is impressive.

Making his WSR debut, Nathan Dale Short portrays Gabriel. He is introduced as one of God’s wingmen, the keeper of the 1455 Gutenberg Bible, “when literacy meant something,” and the angel who dictated the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. Short is a constant onstage presence (as are the other two) and has several scenes illustrating God’s commandments and actions; he respects and acknowledges God, and does a comic and communicative enactment of the new commandments with fellow archangel Michael. Short excels in his complacency and confusion as he delivers God’s messages.

Also making his WSR debut is Kirk Osgood as Michael, the advocate for humanity. When not onstage with Short, Osgood gets to work the audience with a lit microphone gathering questions for God, and is quite entertaining as he improvises intros to the audience members. He’s a confident, buoyant and engaging actor, and gets to have the most costume changes.

But it is Göran Norquist as God who carries the show on his dazzling silver shoulders: “The one with the first and last word on everything has arrived to set the record straight.”

As he struts and strides across the stage, you ask yourself how he could memorize so many lines and deliver so many engrossing monologues? Norquist is an endlessly clever, bitingly funny, sophisticated and poignant actor as he talks about God’s misinterpretation and human behaviors. Fortunately, Norquist has astounding focus, and all three actors have a communal bond on stage.

“An Act of God” ends with the three singing “Have Faith,” a mild rock song, before the issuance of a final new commandment.

I will caution you that “An Act of God” is an intriguing and different genre of play with material that some audience members may consider offensive. But isn’t theater where boundaries are pushed?

There’s a reason why the enduring Raue is embarking on its 25th year, and why in his welcoming speech, Executive Director Richard Kuranda revealed that during the last 24 years, the center has welcomed more than one million people. The Raue continues to inspire and to take chances with productions such as “An Act of God.”

• Regina Belt-Daniels is celebrating her 10th year of writing theater reviews for Shaw Local News Network, and has served on area theater boards for more than 30 years. When not attending live theater, she can be found happily teaching, acting, directing and traveling with her husband.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: Williams Street Repertory presents “An Act of God”

• WHERE: Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

• WHEN: Through Aug. 25

• INFORMATION: 815-356-9212, Rauecenter.org