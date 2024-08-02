Car show in Crystal Lake Saturday: Freemasons’ show welcomes all makes and models

FILE – All makes and models are welcome at Freemasons Car Show at McHenry County College Saturday. (Whitney Rupp)

Stop by McHenry County College’s parking lot F, at 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for the sixth annual Freemasons Car Show.

The car show welcomes all makes and models and will award more than 50 trophies to winners in categories such as Best in Show, Kids’ Choice and Modern Muscle. The show includes food trucks, a DJ and raffles. The event is free for spectators and $20 to enter a car. Get more information on the car show here : bit.ly/46vxwVV.