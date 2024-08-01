Old Dominion, Chris Young head to RISE Up fest in McHenry

The hit country band Old Dominion will be among the stars of the three-day RISE Up Music Festival in McHenry, running Sept. 12 to 14, opening with an evening of rock greats capped by two nights of country music. (Photo provided by Mason Allen)

Tickets are flying fast for the big-name artists coming to the RISE Up Music Festival returning Sept. 12 to 14 to Petersen Park in McHenry.

The three-day outdoor event opens with a night themed Rock the Lake, showcasing such performers as Dirty Heads and Everclear, followed by two nights of sizzling Splash into Country hits by such artists as Old Dominion, Chris Young, Lauren Alaina, Justin Moore, Chris Janson, TikTok star turned singer-songwriter Tayler Holder and Greylan James.

“We’re in the $1.6 million mark with all expenses,” said co-organizer Wayne Jett in an email, commenting on what it takes to pull off a festival of this scope. The RISE Up Foundation, organized by Jett, who is McHenry’s mayor, and his wife, Amber, puts on the concert series, which debuted in 2021.

The foundation website notes the charitable organization works to fund projects focused on enhancing the quality of life for children and their families in McHenry.

“This event was not only to raise funds for the city of McHenry, but, more importantly, to bring the community together for a full weekend of national acts who normally play arenas but instead are playing in our backyard,” Jett said. “This lineup was not easy to get considering we’re so close to Chicago and Milwaukee … but I believe we have become a name to get larger acts like Old Dominion, Chris Young and Dirty Heads to name a few.”

The 2024 goal is to raise $400,000, which would pay for an entire playground, its rubber surface and access to sidewalks in different areas of Veterans Memorial Park, he said, making it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The festival is a community effort.

“We are using nearly 400 volunteers this year,” Jett said. “We have about 20 leads who manage a specific area. … This provides a smoother event overall and has been successful since we’ve done it. If anyone is interested in volunteering or a business is looking to volunteer as a group, they can reach out to me at info@riseupfoundationmchenry.org. This show wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for our amazing business community … sponsoring this event.”

Thursday and Friday nights are very close to selling out, Jett said.

The festival website notes concertgoers will be able to dine on offerings from a dozen food trucks. Jett said all drink tickets can be purchased online to avoid lines on show days.

The rock band Everclear, shown performing last year in Dixon, will be part of the opening night rock lineup for the RISE Up Music Festival in McHenry, running Sept. 12 to 14, capped by two nights of country music stars. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

LINEUP

The fun at this third festival gets off to a rocking start Thursday, Sept. 12, with Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome and Everclear. Then Friday, Sept. 13, goes country with Old Dominion, Lauren Alaina and Tayler Holder in the first of two Splash into Country nights. The festival is capped Saturday, Sept. 14, by performances by Chris Young, Justin Moore, Chris Janson and Greylan James.

TICKETS

General admission and VIP seating are available. Early ticket purchase is recommended by going to riseupmchenry.com.