5 Things to Do: Ride bikes in Crystal Lake and party with dogs in Huntley

The Night Owl bike ride will be hosted by Raue Center for the Arts starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Crystal Lake City Hall. (Provided by the Land Conservancy of McHenry County)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Check out cars: Stop by McHenry County College’s parking lot F, at 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for the sixth annual Freemasons Car Show. The car show welcomes all makes and models and will award more than 50 trophies to winners in categories such as Best in Show, Kids’ Choice and Modern Muscle. Enjoy food trucks, a DJ and raffles at the show. The event is free for spectators and $20 to enter a car. Get more information on the car show here : bit.ly/46vxwVV.

Pawfest: Animal House’s annual Pawfest will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47 in Huntley . Vendors and crafters will be at the fest along with live music, food trucks, a face-painter and a dunk tank. Games and raffles also will be at the free event. Meet adoptable dogs from the Animal House shelter and get low-cost vaccines and microchips for your pets. All dogs must be leashed at all times at the event. Get more details on Pawfest here : animalhouseshelter.com/pawfest.

Brew Fest: Mackey’s Hideout in McHenry will be hosting a Brew Fest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Try more than 90 beers and nonalcoholic options from over 20 breweries at the bar located at 2601 S. River Road. A live music performance by Turk & Richter also will be at the fest. General admission tickets are $60, and designated driver tickets are $20. Here’s where you can get more info about Brew Fest: bit.ly.MackeyesBrewFest2024.

Bike at night: Take a summer nighttime bicycle ride starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday during the Raue Center for the Arts Night Owl Bike Ride. The 20-mile and 10-mile routes start in the Crystal Lake City Hall parking lot and cover most of Crystal Lake via bike routes, lanes and paths, starting and ending at 100 W. Woodstock St. Helmets, lights and reflectors are mandatory. Tickets are $15 for children ages 12 and younger and $35 for everyone else. Get information about Raue’s Night Owl Bike Ride or register here : raceroster.com/events/2024/85921/raue-centers-night-owl-bike-ride.

Bike Huntley: Gear up for Bike Huntley 2024 starting at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Huntley Town Square, 11704 Coral St. Bike patrol officers will lead cyclists through biking paths and parks in an 8.5-mile ride and finish with a picnic at the Huntley Town Square. The event is free, and registration is mandatory. More information on Bike Huntley is available at the village’s website : huntley.il.us/residents/bike_huntley.php.