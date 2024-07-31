Twin Peaks restaurant, Korean BBQ coming to Algonquin Commons this fall

Dallas-based Twin Peaks sports bar will take over the former Bulldog Ale House space located at 1520 S. Randall Road in Algonquin. (Michelle Meyer)

Shuttered restaurants Bulldog Ale House and Thirsty Whale in the Algonquin Commons shopping area will be turned into a Twin Peaks sports bar and a Mr. Kimchi Korean barbecue restaurant, respectively, according to local officials.

Dallas-based Twin Peaks will take over the former Bulldog Ale House building at 1520 S. Randall Road. The restaurant and sports bar chain serves American comfort food in a lodge setting, according to its website.

Twin Peaks’ website features photos of wait staff called “Twin Peaks Girls” wearing denim short shorts and midriff-baring tops. They’re "the essential ingredient to the perfect lodge experience. They are the beautiful faces that represent the brand and the reason our customers consistently come back for more,” the website says.

Other Chicago-area locations include Warrenville and Oakbrook Terrace.

Mr. Kimchi will replace the Thirsty Whale, located at 1700 S. Randall Road, which closed in 2018. The Korean barbecue restaurant has locations in Niles and Mount Prospect. It features an all-you-can-eat menu of beef, pork, seafood and more that diners cook over gas grills built into the tables, according to its website.

Both restaurants plan to open in the fall, Algonquin Community Development Director Patrick Knapp said.

Twin Peaks will have a convertible outdoor seating area that can open the area up in warmer months and enclose it for the winter, Knapp said.

Representatives from Twin Peaks and Mr. Kimchi could not be reached for comment.