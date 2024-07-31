Huntley Concerts on the Square extended into September

Lead singer Dave Calzaretta of One of These Nights, an Eagles tribute band, sings last year during Huntley’s weekly Concert on the Square. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Huntley’s summer Concerts on the Square series has been extended, the village announced on its Facebook page Wednesday.

The concert series takes place every Tuesday evening in the summer months, typically lasting from the end of June to mid-August.

Mother Nature has been a foe of the concert series this year, forcing the rescheduling of a July concert and the cancellation of a second.

Tribute band the Blooze Brothers was scheduled to perform July 9, but the event was rained out. They’ll take the stage Aug. 27.

July 23′s concert was canceled due to the weather. Eagles tribute band One of These Nights was supposed to take the stage.

Country band Bella Cain will be taking the stage Sept. 10 to conclude this year’s season. Bella Cain wasn’t originally included in this year’s lineup, but they aren’t new to the concert series. The country band performed last year during Huntley’s National Night Out festivities.