5 Things to Do: Hot Dog Day, National Night Out in the Sauk Valley

Jessica Conner of Naperville waves the checkered flag at the end of a heat Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Rock Falls River Chase. This year's river chase is Aug. 16-18. (Alex T. Paschal/credit)

Here are five upcoming things to do in the Sauk Valley.

1. Hot Dog Day: Enjoy a hot dog in downtown Sterling on Friday, Aug. 2. Merchants will offer 25-cent hot dogs and sodas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out. Hot Dog Day coincides with the Family Fun Fair at Sterling Marketplace, 111 W. Second St., which offers free children’s activities and sidewalk sales throughout the downtown. Learn more at sterlingmainstreet.org.

2. National Night Out, Dixon: The Dixon Police Department will host National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. In conjunction with the Dixon Park District and other community partners, the police department is inviting the community to Wooden Wonderland, 1312 Washington Ave., for a free, family-friendly event consisting of Touch a Truck and other kid-friendly activities. For information, call 815-288-4411. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police/community partnerships.

3. National Night Out, Rock Falls: The Rock Falls Police Department will host its first National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the RB&W Riverfront District in Rock Falls. The event will consist of a community block party featuring free hot dogs, chips and a drink; a DJ; face painting and glitter tattoos; an emergency vehicle display, including a scheduled landing by the OSF medical helicopter; giveaways; opportunities to meet local first responders; and other activities. All will be provided free. The police department will have a “Pack the Squad” school supply drive to benefit area students and schools. Attendees are asked to bring school supplies with the goal of collecting more than the chief’s car can hold. The collected supplies will be distributed to area schools. In addition, many social service providers, nonprofits and other organizations serving the Sauk Valley will be in attendance with information booths and activities for the whole family.

4. Dinner at the Legion: The Dixon American Legion will be serving ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, roll, salad and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. The cost is $12. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve your meal, available for dine-in at the Post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout.

5. Rock Falls River Chase: Stock outboard boat racing is scheduled for Aug. 16 to 18 at Seward’s Riverside Park, 606 E. Second St., Rock Falls. These stock outboard boat racers compete in several different classes of race boats ranging in speeds from about 35 mph to faster than 80 mph. Racers range in age from 9 years old to in their 70s and older. Racers come from Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana and Ohio to compete at the Rock Falls River Chase. The schedule includes testing from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16; racing from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; and racing from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. The event is free to watch and is family friendly. Bring your blanket or lawn chairs and sit on the hill at Seward’s Riverside Park overlooking the Rock River to watch the racers compete. Food will be available from Brother Daryl’s, Mendoza’s Taco Truck and Main Squeeze. For information, call Melinda Jones, director of Rock Falls Tourism, at 815-622-1106.

• Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.