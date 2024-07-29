July 29, 2024
Prairie Arts Council in Princeton to host 'Bring Him Home' opera concert

Concert features Princeton’s own, Dane Suarez, tenor

By Shaw Local News Network
Prairie Arts Council in Princeton

The Prairie Arts Council in Princeton will present a pair of “Bring Him Home: Opera Concert for the Arts” shows. (Photo provided)

The Prairie Arts Council in Princeton will present a pair of “Bring Him Home: Opera Concert for the Arts” shows.

This event features a selection of arias, art songs, and contemporary music performed by Princeton’s own, Dane Suarez, tenor, and Nick Towns, piano.

A gala will be Saturday, Aug. 10. Tickets are $45. Enjoy appetizers and cocktails, view the gallery exhibit (located in the Prairie Arts Center Gallery) at 5 p.m., followed by the performance at 6 p.m. in the Prairie Arts Center Theater.

A matinee is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Tickets are $35. The show will be at the Princeton High School Auditorium.

Tickets are General Admission. To reserve your ticket and set up payment, email prairieartsprinceton@gmail.com or call 815-875-2631, ext. 1014. If special seating is needed, note it at the ticket contact. Both venues are wheelchair accessible.

