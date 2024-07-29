Prairie Arts Council in Princeton to host 'Bring Him Home' opera concert

The Prairie Arts Council in Princeton will present a pair of “Bring Him Home: Opera Concert for the Arts” shows. (Photo provided)

The Prairie Arts Council in Princeton will present a pair of “Bring Him Home: Opera Concert for the Arts” shows.

This event features a selection of arias, art songs, and contemporary music performed by Princeton’s own, Dane Suarez, tenor, and Nick Towns, piano.

A gala will be Saturday, Aug. 10. Tickets are $45. Enjoy appetizers and cocktails, view the gallery exhibit (located in the Prairie Arts Center Gallery) at 5 p.m., followed by the performance at 6 p.m. in the Prairie Arts Center Theater.

A matinee is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Tickets are $35. The show will be at the Princeton High School Auditorium.



Tickets are General Admission. To reserve your ticket and set up payment, email prairieartsprinceton@gmail.com or call 815-875-2631, ext. 1014. If special seating is needed, note it at the ticket contact. Both venues are wheelchair accessible.