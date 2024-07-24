Ice Cream Fest in Crystal Lake will be ‘out of this world’

A little boy participates in the ice cream eating contest at last year's Ice Cream Fest in Crystal Lake. The 2024 event will sweeten summer from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. (Photo provided by Julie Ann's Custard)

You know the saying: I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

And you can get your fill of the creamy treat from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Ice Cream Fest, happening on Crystal Lake’s Main Beach.

The vendors who will be at the event include Bad Humor Ice Cream Sandwiches, Heady Cup Coffee Roasters, The Inside Scoop shaved ice, Joe & Dough, Julie Ann’s Frozen Custard, Little Ollie’s frozen custard, Point Root Beer and Riverbottom Ice Cream. Dairy-free and vegan options will be available at select vendors.

If you think you have what it takes, sign up for the ice cream eating contest, which starts at 5 p.m. The first person to down 6 ounces of Julie Ann’s Frozen Custard in their age group will be declared the winner. Tickets and pre-registration are required to participate in the contest.

Ice cream lovers get ready to start the ice cream eating contest at the 2023 Ice Cream Fest in Crystal Lake. The event returns to sweeten summer Friday, Aug. 9. (Photo provided by Julie Ann's Custard)

Before you enjoy your frozen dessert, check out some of the food trucks that will be at the event. Moontime Smokin’ Que will serve barbecue tacos, while My Cocina Grill will have a variety of dishes for sale, including vegan offerings. Vendors will have non-alcoholic beverages for sale; while alcohol is allowed on the premises, it will not be sold onsite. Attendees also can bring their own food to enjoy a picnic dinner.

But this event isn’t only about food.

There will be tons of activities for kids of all ages with the Scoops Activity Course, which runs from 3 p.m. to sunset. Events include a bubble station, library craft, dance-off with Engage Dance Academy, gym training with Crystal Lake Gymnastics, speed cup stacking and team cup stacking, weird ice cream trivia and more. Participants will get a stamp on their scavenger map at each station, and will receive a commemorative button with certificate once they complete the tasks.

Stick around for the glow party after the sun starts to set. Local funk band Mitch The Lip and Side Hustle from Vernon Hills will provide the music from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Other bands performing throughout the event include BBR Band from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Paul’s Dead, a Grateful Dead tribute band, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Grateful Dead tribute band Paul's Dead will perform at Ice Cream Fest on Friday, Aug. 9, in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Julie Ann's Custard. )

This is the second Ice Cream Fest, and organizer Pete Wisniewski, co-owner of Julie Ann’s Frozen Custard, said last year it sold out and he expects a repeat.

“This year, we have more vendors, new activities and we’re trying to drive more community involvement between businesses and nonprofits,” he said. “We wanted to do a family-friendly event that supports local businesses.”

The theme for the event is “Milky Way Meltdown,” which is a space alien theme, Wisniewski said, and vendors will have ice cream flavors like blue moon and cosmic Oreo, as well as special sundaes and mash-ups.

“Everyone loves ice cream, they love family fun that’s not just about [carnival] rides,” he said. “It’s about taking the kids out and having a safe place to just hang out. This event is safe, there’s fencing so kids can run around and parents won’t have to worry so much. We want enough activities for kids to be entertained so parents can have fun and relax. We want parents to eat some barbecue and have some ice cream, while the kids can run around with their friends. We’re excited for it.”

The beach will be open for swimming and boating, and lifeguards will be on staff during the event, Wisniewski said.

Tickets cost $10, and the ice cream prices range from $5 - $10. Proceeds from the events will benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of McHenry County. Entry times will be staggered to alleviate crowding and make parking more accessible.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://icecreamfest.co.