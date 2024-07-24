Free Shakespeare in the Park event returns to Geneva

Geneva’s free, family-friendly Shakespeare in the Park performance returns on Aug. 3, 2024 at a new venue. Due to flooding in Island Park, the event will be held at Geneva’s Sunset Park. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce. )

Geneva’s free, family-friendly Shakespeare in the Park performance returns on Aug. 3 at a new venue.

Due to flooding in Island Park, the event will be held at Geneva’s Sunset Park, just south of Sunset Community Center.

Goodly Creatures Theatre will perform “Twelfth Night,” a play about the hilarious and heartbreaking consequences of mistaken identity. The performance starts at 6 p.m. and runs about 90 minutes without intermission, according to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

Seating begins at 4 p.m. Guests should bring chairs and blankets for seating. Pack a picnic or purchase sandwiches, drinks and ice cream from Stockholm’s and Graham’s.

At 5 p.m., The Republic of Letters will host a story time for kids read by local children’s author, Leo Zarko. At 5:30 p.m. contests will be held for the most elaborate picnic and for the audience member who traveled the greatest distance to attend the event.

The play is suitable for all ages and even audience members brand-new to Shakespeare will enjoy the comedy, Goodly Creatures Director Katrina Syrris said in the release.

“Our mission is to make The Bard accessible to all, and so we ensure that we use our body language and comic opportunities to propel the story forward. Delivery is everything,” she said.

Shakespeare included those comic elements of farce, hilarious interactions and punchlines to amuse his audiences, Syrris added.