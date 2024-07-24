5 Things to Do: Cocktails in the Park fundraiser in Kane County

Cocktails in the Park Batavia MainStreet's annual Cocktails in the Park fundraiser features cocktails, appetizers and more. The 2024 benefit will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Jeffery D. Schielke Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

1. Cocktails in the Park: From 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Jeffery D. Schielke Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Proceeds benefit Batavia MainStreet. Live music, appetizers, 10 raffle baskets and cocktails. $40 admission in advance or $50 at the door. $350 picnic package with six admission and drink tickets and a reserved picnic table plus perks. Drink and raffle tickets cost $7 each or $60 for 10. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/cocktails-in-the-park.

2. Polo Tournament Fundraiser: From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Blackberry Polo Club, 1S990 Old Bliss Road, Batavia. Proceeds benefit S.T.A.G.E., an organization for dramatic arts at Batavia High School and middle school. Gates open at 11 a.m. and polo matches begin at 1 p.m. $40 admission per vehicle or $10 per person; free for children younger than 12. Festivities are mystery themed, and raffle baskets are offered. For more information, visit bataviaartscouncil.org/polo-tournament-fund-raiser.html.

3. Kane County Flea Market: On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3 and 4, at Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Refurbished furniture, holiday decorations, sports collectibles, antiques and other goods. More than 600 dealers each month. Held the first Sunday of each month and preceding Saturday from March through December. For more information, visit kanecountyfleamarket.com.

4. Fill a bag – back-to-school shopping: From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Batavia Boardwalk Shops, 114 E. Wilson St. Fill a bag with back-to-school supplies for $40 provided by NeighborsgridShop. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/fill-a-bag-back-to-school-shopping.

5. Mom’s Morning Out! Bottomless Mimosas, Breakfast Buffet & Shopping Crawl: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. From 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Shopping Crawl through downtown St. Charles and a 1 p.m. raffle. Scrambled eggs with cheese, maple-glazed bacon, sausage links, French toast with maple syrup, potatoes, fruit, free giveaway items at select stores and more. $40 admission. For more information, visit arcadalive.com/event/back-to-school-shopping-and-business-crawl.

